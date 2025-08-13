2025 Best of Ocean City® Winners: The Boardwalk Favorites Everyone Loves to Love

Each year, locals and visitors cast their votes for Ocean City’s most loved destinations, and the 2025 Best of Ocean City® winners prove that the Boardwalk remains the heartbeat of the beach town’s vibrant culture. From classic candy shops to legendary seafood and nightlife, these Boardwalk staples have stood out for all the right reasons.

Let’s Just Start with The Boardwalk

Ocean City’s iconic Boardwalk is usually a favorite place to stroll, snack, shop, and soak up the beach energy. Stretching three miles and packed with entertainment, shops, food, and fun, visitors continue to “walk the boards” as we like to say.

For sweet treats that have stood the test of time, Dolle’s Candyland took top honors in the candy category. With its unmistakable sweet scent and rich history dating back to 1910, Dolle’s is famous for its saltwater taffy and hand-dipped chocolates. Voters praised the nostalgic charm and variety of treats that keep families coming back generation after generation.

A double win for Dolle’s! The shop also snagged the title for Best Caramel Popcorn—with good reason. Their caramel popcorn is handcrafted in small batches for that perfect crunchy-sweet blend, earning rave reviews for being “worth the drive alone.”

Ocean City’s favorite bar of 2025? That honor goes to The Wedge, a beachfront hotspot known for its unbeatable views, refreshing cocktails, and relaxed vibes. Located right on the sand at the Inlet, The Wedge has become a must-visit for beachgoers looking to sip something cold with the ocean at their feet.

For sit-down dining, there was a tie at the top! Harrison’s Harbor Watch again secured its place thanks to its renowned raw bar, seafood dishes, and panoramic views of the Inlet. Meanwhile, Shenanigan’s Irish Pub & Grille earned its spot as a lively Boardwalk staple, offering hearty fare, Guinness on tap, and Irish hospitality that’s second to none.

Shoppers spoke loud and clear this year. The Kite Loft, with its colorful displays and sky-high selection of kites, windsocks, and beach gear, won “Best Shop” for its fun, family-friendly experience. Park Place Jewelers, meanwhile, dazzled editorial voters with its sparkling collection of fine jewelry, custom designs, and exceptional customer service—making it the top choice for special souvenirs or seaside sparkle.

2025 Winners

Category Winner (*editorial winner) What Shoppers Loved Pizza Dough Roller Tasty, delicious, and a staple of vacation Candy Dolle’s Candyland* Iconic taffy, fudge, and old-fashioned sweets Caramel Popcorn Dolle’s Candyland* Handcrafted, crunchy, buttery-sweet perfection Bar The Wedge* Inlet view with cocktails, outside dining, and a sunset view Sit-Down Restaurant Harrison’s Harbor Watch & Shenanigan’s* Seafood, Irish eats, and unmatched views from both Shops The Kite Loft & Park Place Jewelers* Fun, flair, and fine jewelry with local flair

These 2025 winners celebrate everything that makes Ocean City’s Boardwalk unforgettable. Whether you’re in town for a day or a week, these local favorites are worth a stop—or several.