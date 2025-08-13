What are you looking for?
2025 Best of Ocean City® Winners: The Boardwalk Favorites Everyone Loves to Love

BEST OF OCEAN CITYLists
By Katie Ruskey

Each year, locals and visitors cast their votes for Ocean City’s most loved destinations, and the 2025 Best of Ocean City® winners prove that the Boardwalk remains the heartbeat of the beach town’s vibrant culture. From classic candy shops to legendary seafood and nightlife, these Boardwalk staples have stood out for all the right reasons.

Let’s Just Start with The Boardwalk

Photo Friday Elizabeth Parham Enjoying the boardwalk !
Elizabeth Parham -Enjoying the boardwalk !

Ocean City’s iconic Boardwalk is usually a favorite place to stroll, snack, shop, and soak up the beach energy. Stretching three miles and packed with entertainment, shops, food, and fun, visitors continue to “walk the boards” as we like to say.

Candy – Dolle’s Candyland*

Chocolate at Dolles Candyland brings customers back each visit.

For sweet treats that have stood the test of time, Dolle’s Candyland took top honors in the candy category. With its unmistakable sweet scent and rich history dating back to 1910, Dolle’s is famous for its saltwater taffy and hand-dipped chocolates. Voters praised the nostalgic charm and variety of treats that keep families coming back generation after generation.

Caramel Popcorn – Dolle’s Candyland*

Dolles has been a staple of the boardwalk for decades.

A double win for Dolle’s! The shop also snagged the title for Best Caramel Popcorn—with good reason. Their caramel popcorn is handcrafted in small batches for that perfect crunchy-sweet blend, earning rave reviews for being “worth the drive alone.”

Bar – The Wedge

The Wedge Bar OCMD
Come out for the best view of the inlet and Assateague Island.

Ocean City’s favorite bar of 2025? That honor goes to The Wedge, a beachfront hotspot known for its unbeatable views, refreshing cocktails, and relaxed vibes. Located right on the sand at the Inlet, The Wedge has become a must-visit for beachgoers looking to sip something cold with the ocean at their feet.

Sit-Down Restaurant – Harrison’s Harbor Watch & Shenanigan’s*

Winner of 2025 Best of Ocean CIty, raw bar and sit down restaurant on the boardwalk.

For sit-down dining, there was a tie at the top! Harrison’s Harbor Watch again secured its place thanks to its renowned raw bar, seafood dishes, and panoramic views of the Inlet. Meanwhile, Shenanigan’s Irish Pub & Grille earned its spot as a lively Boardwalk staple, offering hearty fare, Guinness on tap, and Irish hospitality that’s second to none.

Shops – The Kite Loft & Park Place Jewelers*

Park Place was voted Best of Ocean City Boardwalk- Shops by editorial staff.

Shoppers spoke loud and clear this year. The Kite Loft, with its colorful displays and sky-high selection of kites, windsocks, and beach gear, won “Best Shop” for its fun, family-friendly experience. Park Place Jewelers, meanwhile, dazzled editorial voters with its sparkling collection of fine jewelry, custom designs, and exceptional customer service—making it the top choice for special souvenirs or seaside sparkle.

2025 Winners

Category Winner (*editorial winner) What Shoppers Loved
Pizza Dough Roller Tasty, delicious, and a staple of vacation
Candy Dolle’s Candyland* Iconic taffy, fudge, and old-fashioned sweets
Caramel Popcorn Dolle’s Candyland* Handcrafted, crunchy, buttery-sweet perfection
Bar The Wedge* Inlet view with cocktails, outside dining, and a sunset view
Sit-Down Restaurant Harrison’s Harbor Watch & Shenanigan’s* Seafood, Irish eats, and unmatched views from both
Shops The Kite Loft & Park Place Jewelers* Fun, flair, and fine jewelry with local flair

These 2025 winners celebrate everything that makes Ocean City’s Boardwalk unforgettable. Whether you’re in town for a day or a week, these local favorites are worth a stop—or several.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
More articles

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,830SubscribersSubscribe

