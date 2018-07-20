The 6 best bars in Ocean City, at this very moment

At least… According to you.

The Best of Ocean City 2019 voting just started about a month ago, but the competition’s already heating up, especially in the ‘Best Bars’ category. The Best of Ocean City is our annual ‘Best Of’ competition that’s not based on advertiser dollars, and is voted on by tens of thousands of Ocean City lovers. You may not always agree with the final verdict, but when that’s the case, we just say… Go vote!

Check out the Best Of winners of 2018 here. Below are the votes that have been garnered since the Best of Ocean City 2019 voting has been open. Definitely take these results into account when planning your next night out in Ocean City. After all, how often do you get to go on vacation? That orange crush better be good.

You’ll find the best Happy Hour on the beach at Coconuts Bar & Grill.

There is something about Coconuts’ Happy Hour that people just seem to love, and it’s really not that hard to figure out what: it’s the specials. The fastest hour on the beach is daily at Coconuts, from 5 to 6 p.m., and offers 2-for-1 specials. Beer, crushes, frozen drinks… They’re two for the price of one. Just make sure one of those drinks is the Drunken Monkey Ale, brewed specially for Coconuts by Ocean City Brewing Company.

As always, the best sunset view is at Fager’s.

You’re seeing the same sunset no matter where you are on the bay, but it’s where you are that makes the difference. And year after year, everyone agrees that Fager’s is the place to be. Every evening at Fager’s, the sun goes down to the sound of cannons in the 1812 Overture, and when the weather’s nice, guests can stand on the gazebo and watch the sky turn orange and pink right from the middle of the water. In fact, that might just be the most photographed spot in all of Ocean City.

The best sports bar is Buxy’s.

It’s a bit of a change in pace for the Best of Ocean City’s ‘Best Sports Bar’ category, but Buxy’s Salty Dog currently takes the lead! Buxy’s pride themselves on being a locals tavern, but perhaps what attracts visitors the most is Buxy’s Pittsburgh roots. The bar’s owner, Douglas A. “Buxy” Buxbaum, originally hails from Pennsylvania, like many others who call Ocean City their summertime home.

The Taphouse is the place to go for craft beer

Are you in midtown near 45th Street, or on the Boardwalk around 9th? Either way, there’s a Taphouse in your orbit that’s just waiting for you to take a seat at the bar and order a local craft beer. Or a not-local craft beer. The Taphouse keeps tons of local options on tap from Burley to 3rd Wave to RAR, but they’ve also got craft beer from everywhere else in the country, too. With almost 40 beers on tap, there’s bound to be something you love at the Taphouse.

Best Brewery? Backshore on the boards!

Maybe it’s because it’s summer that now Backshore is leading the race for the Best Brewery, and no brewery screams “summer” more than Backshore. It’s on the Boardwalk, it faces the beach, they do tons of fun summer releases, and the Backshore van even just got a new paint job. Does Backshore have what it takes to stay the Best Brewery year-round and ultimately win the title of Ocean City’s Best? Only time will tell, and only you can decide…

Seacrets has the best drinks, the best live music and is the best bar overall?!

Obviously Seacrets is great, but come on people… We have to divvy up the winners at least a little bit. Seacrets is currently in first place across three categories, including Best Drinks — their signature Tropicale beer brewed by Evo comes to mind — Best Live Music — there’s really no better venue in town than Morley Hall, true — and Best Bar Overall. Okay, touche, maybe the combination of fantastic drinks and a revolving door of top local and national musical acts has led them to be Ocean City’s Best Bar Overall. Again, only time will tell.