Take a Historic Home Tour of Ocean City

220 Shares +1 Share Email

Ocean City, MD – (August 22, 2018): This October, for the first time ever, the Ocean City Museum Society will offer a Historic House Tour, to take place on Saturday, October 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event will allow those that have an interest in local history to step into the past as they tour some of Ocean City’s oldest homes, hotels and other iconic sites. An interpreter will be at each site to discuss the unique history of the building. Some of the sites available for touring include an Inn at the Ocean B&B, The Walker Cottage, The George Bert Cropper House, and St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

The Historic House Tour is a fundraiser that will help strengthen and grow the George and Suzanne Hurley Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is open to Stephen Decatur High School graduates who plan on furthering their education at Salisbury University, Wor-Wic Community College, or UMES. Annually, the Museum awards one student, who can effectively demonstrate through essay, the historical significance of a community member, landmark, or event.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at www.ocmuseum.org. For additional information and updates check out our Facebook event page.