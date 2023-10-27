Sunset Park – The Little Park that Could (and Does!)

Sunset Park Location

Nestled just south of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in downtown Ocean City is Sunset Park; a small park with many attributes. Located between South Philadelphia Avenue and Sinepuxent Bay and at seventy-five feet by four hundred feet, it is only about two-thirds of an acre in size. Small in stature, but it contains a lot of activities, history, and interesting items.

Prior to becoming a public park, this property served as a dead-end street on the bayside. In the off-season, it was often used as a staging area and storage for downtown construction projects. The park was constructed in 2005 and dedicated in 2006. The Town of Ocean City and the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), the nonprofit charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City, partnered in the design of this park. In addition, many other organizations made financial contributions towards this project.

Railroad Connection

In 1876, the Baltimore, Chesapeake and Atlantic Railway arrived to Ocean City bringing early tourists to this Maryland seaside community. The train tracks and a rail bridge entered Ocean City at the location of South Division Street, which is now the location of Sunset Park. These trains, on a low wooden trestle bridge, not only brought people to and from Ocean City, but freight trains also provided transportation for the Ocean City area fishing industry to carry such products to markets in Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York. The first railroad station was built in 1892 at South Division Street and Baltimore Avenue. The second station was built in 1903 – 1904 on Philadelphia Avenue. However, in 1933 there was a major storm that created the Ocean City Inlet and at the same time it destroyed the train bridge which ended the rail access to Ocean City. In 1916, a bridge for automobile access was constructed; it entered Ocean City at Worcester Street, just one block north of the railroad bridge. That bridge predates the current Rt. 50 Bridge which was constructed in 1942, and is no longer in existence.

Design and Construction of Sunset Park

The design of this park commenced in 2004. The OCDC established a Sunset Park Committee consisting of several of its members. This Committee worked with the Town of Ocean City’s Recreation and Parks Department and the City Engineer. The Town hired a landscape architectural firm, Sites Associates for this design work. It was determined that this small park (only about 2/3 of an acre in totality) should provide not only special events, but also serve as a passive park for which it is used for most of its time. To facilitate special events, an entertainment stage, with a canopy, was planned for its west (bayside) end. Additionally, a small pier would also be included to provide visitors with water views; and of course, the great sunset views for which the park received its namesake.

Of special note, with regards to the park design, is the incorporation of many historical railroad features. The restroom and storage room building are actually modeled after a train station. The trellis on the south side of the park is to resemble the covered waiting area of the railroad building. And to top it off, some of the original 1903-04 railroad station bricks were used in the perimeter brickwork for the park! These bricks were relocated from the site of the former railroad station that was located near Somerset Street. It was very fortunate that the Town’s Public Works Department was able to save some of these old bricks.

The actual construction also included ample landscaping and pervious brick pavers. Included in this park design and construction was a signature tower at its entrance from S Philadelphia Avenue. This tower was paid for by donations made to the former Ocean City Parrot Head Club, a nonprofit organization. The OCDC also secured grants towards the design (Rural Development Center at UMES) of the park as well as landscaping materials (Patrick Bennett) for Foundation. The Winterfest Gala committee also raised funds for its construction. In addition, numerous local and State organizations paid for education plaques that are located along the north side walkway.

In 2006, the park construction was completed and it was dedicated by the Mayor and Town Council of Ocean City, along with representatives from OCDC, other elected officials, and participating organizations and members of the public in general were in attendance.

In 2016, William Rothermel, he and his family resided in downtown Ocean City, offered to complete his Eagle Scout project for BSA 261 by completing a number of attractive historic markers in the downtown area. One of these markers is located on the Sunset Park pier that references “The Railroad Era” and describes the importance of the railroad for Ocean City and specifically this section of Ocean City where it entered.

Events and Activities Held at the Park

Once the park was opened, the next step was to “energize” it with special events. This strategy was put in place to help “spread the word” that this attractive, new park was available for all to use; residents and visitors alike. In 2007, the OCDC started its free Sunset Park concerts. It took several years for the attendance to rise from a few dozen attendees to several hundred people at each event. These OCDC events have been partnered with the Town of Ocean City in assistance, which are now a staple for the Town’s free offerings. This Sunset Park Party Nights music series occurs every Thursday in July and August.

In addition, other events have taken place at Sunset Park. Some of these events were sponsored by OCDC, others by the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum, and some by private promoters and organizations. In addition, due to its intimate nature, Sunset Park has become a popular wedding venue. The park can be rented out for such events by contacting the Town of Ocean City’s Recreation and Parks Department.

Shorecraft Beer Festival

The largest attended special event that happens at Sunset Park is the October craft beer festival sponsored by Shorecraftbeer.com, OCDC, and the Town of Ocean City. This event started in 2015 and is entering its ninth year on October 28th; this year providing live music by the popular local jam band, The Dunehounds, local and regional craft breweries with over thirty beer selections, food trucks, vendors and more. Thanks to the adjacent property owner to the south of Sunset Park for allowing OCDC to use his property for this event, about fifteen hundred attendees attend each year. Tickets and information on this event can be accessed at www.shorecraftbeerfest.com. This year’s craft beer fest will run from 1 to 5 pm, and is family friendly, pet friendly. Kids younger than twelve years are free with one paying adult. Come join the fun this Saturday. This event has become one of the OCDC’s best fundraisers, too.

Birding

One surprising benefit of this property being converted from a dead-end public street to a public park has been its interest by bird watchers. According to Kim Abplanalp, Bird Habitat Counselor for the Maryland Coastal Bays Program:

“Sunset Park is one of Ocean City’s best birding spots even though it’s a little over a ½ acre. Native plantings there are essential for bird migration. During migration, some birds seek shelter and food after strong weather…especially if they’ve been blown off course or over the ocean. This phenomenon is called a “fall out,” where birds literally drop out of the sky and feed voraciously and rest to recharge their batteries before continuing their journey. Sunset Park has had over 250 recorded there: warblers, flycatchers, woodpeckers, rails and small shorebirds to name just a few.”

Conclusion

So, there’s the story of Sunset Park; how it started out as the railroad entry into Ocean City, to a dead-end street, and now as a public park used by many. For being such a small area in size at only two-thirds of an acre, it has had a major impact on downtown Ocean City as well as the whole Town. And for that reason, we are grateful.