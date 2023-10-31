Trimper Rides to hosts Christmas Carnival Fundraiser

Holiday Community Event to Fundraise for OCDC

Ocean City, MD. (October 31, 2023) – Trimper Rides will be open for two weekends this fall, November 25 & 26 and December 2 & 3 for the Christmas Carnival Fundraiser. Hours of operation will be 12 noon to 5pm each day. The event will have live holiday music, vendors, and an opportunity to tell jolly, old St Nick what you want for Christmas! The Christmas Carnival is a fundraiser to help Ocean City Development Corporation, a local non-profit. OCDC’s mission is to create and foster a safe and attractive environment and eliminate barriers to revitalization in downtown Ocean City Maryland.

This Downtown Ocean City event has expanded to offer even more holiday inspired family-friendly fun. The anticipated $2 indoor rides and holiday cheer from meeting Santa will be part of the Carousel Building experience. New & FREE this year for participants, is Elf Land Snowball Brawl Area. Snow will come down on visitors as they playfully tag friends with soft snowballs while hiding behind obstacles. Entrants can transform into live action players when they traverse a lifesize board game and play Trimper Troupe Game also for free.

Christmas shopping is easier this year as Trimper Rides will offer Black Friday deals in-person at Marty’s Playland Arcade and Trimper Rides. From 10am – 2pm at Trimper Rides Guest Services shoppers can purchase 2024 Summer Season & Mega Passes. Summer Pass is $100 off and Mega Pass is 25% off during this sale. The sale will stop online at the conclusion of Cyber Monday, but visitors of the Christmas Carnival may still take advantage of these deals. Marty’s Playland Arcade will throw its Christmas Carnival Pre-Sale event again on Black Friday from 5pm – 7pm. During that time the arcade will sell ride passes for the Christmas Carnival so you can ride as soon as the doors roll up on Nov 25! For those that can’t ever get enough skeeball and all things Marty’s if you buy a gift card you will get double the bonus cash! Purchases up to $50 are applicable for deals.

Each day of the Carnival will have special extras to further enhance the atmosphere. Both Saturdays of the Christmas Carnival will offer roaming carolers and live holiday music performances. Father and daughter duo, Fragile Frame, will perform on November 25. December second’s musical guest will be Salisbury Children’s Choir. Both Sundays will have contests to win a 2024 Summer Season Pass. November 26 will be Ugly Christmas Sweater Day. Using the Trimper App, submit a pic of yourself at the park in your sweater for a chance to win. The following Sunday, December 3 will be Christmas Jammy Day. If your pic at the park in footie pajamas wins you can celebrate all summer with your pass.

The reason for the season will not be forgotten and every guest will have an opportunity to give back. Local businesses will decorate trees and wreaths (donated by Electrical Integrity) to bid on through the Trimper App. The App will keep tabs on the highest bid so you won’t miss out on your favorite auction item. Proceeds will go to OCDC. There will also be a canned food drive to benefit Diakonia’s food pantry.

Trimper Treats will have pizza slices and hot chocolate donated by Dough Roller. Proceeds will go to OCDC. Come make a full afternoon with lunch, rides, and games after telling Santa what you want for Christmas!

“The enchantment of the carousel and the magic of the holidays is the perfect pairing to get in the holiday spirit. We are ecstatic to bring this affordable, family-friendly event to the community again this year. We love that the area can come together at the park to meet Santa, and we get to fundraise for a great non-profit, OCDC. Our whole team worked hard to create new extras like Elf Land Snowball Brawl and Trimper Troupe Game. We can’t wait to see everyone enjoy their time!” Jessica Bauer, Director of Marketing