StoryMapping the Beach to Bay Heritage Area

Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore, consisting of Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, has a heritage that is linked by geography, economy, history, and culture. From the Chesapeake Bay to the Atlantic Ocean, residents are united by their appreciation for heritage and traditions born from centuries of working the land and water. Human settlement in the region dates back at least 12,000 years, long before Captain John Smith explored the peninsula in 1608. Our intricate heritage and culture can be difficult to visualize. No need to fret though, as the Beach to Bay Heritage Area (BBHA) has created a StoryMap to help. Story Mapping is a technique that uses GIS technology to visualize content or stories, allowing past and present to be visualized in an interactive map. The result? A more holistic view of the BBHA and a handy tool to navigate our natural and historical assets.

Water Trails & Access Points

Today, the Lower Eastern Shore remains mostly rural, and it is this rural, natural landscape that has shaped our culture. The various waterways that cut across the landscape are one of our most prominent features that continue to define our lifestyle whether through fishing or hunting waterfowl. These waterways are also perfect for traveling on with canoes, kayaks, boats, and more! Don’t know where to start? The BBHA Story Map points out where you can dip your toes in our waters. The Water Access map lays out water access points like boat ramps and docks as well as water trails like the Pocomoke River Water Trail. Clicking on the trails and access point reveals more information such as difficulty level, parking availability, and the type of trail. Also included on the map are various outfitters where you can rent recreational water vessels for your visit.

Land Trails

If you prefer to stay dry and on land, the Land Trails map identifies trail heads, walking trails, and bike routes for visitors to explore. These trails offer scenic views of our forests, wetlands, beaches, and more. Like the Water Access map, this interactive map displays helpful information such as the trail length and the type of walking or biking surface. Not only are these trails a refreshing way to experience nature, but they are great ways to learn about our history too! Pemberton Historical Park in Salisbury is a 262-acre park surrounding historic Pemberton Hall and includes 4.5 miles of nature trails. Come learn about the area’s wildlife and the 18th century home which once sat at the center of a plantation.

Museums, Historic Sites, and Historical Markers Mapped Out

Speaking of history, the BBHA has plenty to share through its StoryMap. From pre-history to today, there is plenty to discover. Explore indigenous history, colonial settlements, and 19th century American life by visiting museums in the BBHA. Museums like the Burgess Rural Living Center, the Edward H. Nabb Research Center, and Furnace Town give a glimpse into what daily life and work was like on the Shore. All these museums and more have been mapped out for your convenience. If you have the Beach to Bay Heritage Area Museum Passport, this map is helpful with collecting those stamps!

Black history on the shore is long and complex. Some of the earliest Africans to arrive in the area during British colonization arrived as slaves in 1619 on The White Lion, an English privateer ship, after it intercepted a Portuguese slave ship in the Gulf of Mexico. After landing at Point Comfort in Virginia, the African captives aboard were sold to planters, contributing to the establishment of a system of chattel slavery in the United States. Generations of African Americans found themselves victims to this system, but there were those who were either born free, were manumitted, or escaped bondage. Their stories, achievements, and courage in the face of adversity have left their mark on our history. Sites and interpretive signs that highlight our Black heritage have been mapped out in the Faith and Freedom self-guided driving tour.

Arts & Culture on the Shore

Apart from our nature and history, the BBHA Story Map also shines a spotlight on the cultural centers of today’s Eastern Shore. Arts and Entertainment (A&E) Districts, many of which are in historic downtowns, offer unique shopping and food experiences, foster art, and attract tourists from across the country (and even the world). These A&E districts host events year-round, such as 3rd Friday in Salisbury or the countless events hosted by Berlin, which provide environments for the community to gather to mingle, shop, eat, dance, and more!

Explore the Shore

The vast nature to explore, history to uncover, and cultural centers to visit makes it easy to be overwhelmed with information and activities. This is where the Beach to Bay Heritage Area StoryMap truly shines. With its maps breaking apart the various sites, trails, districts, and more, this visual and interactive guide is the perfect tool to use when planning your visit to the area or for those curious about our story on the Eastern Shore. Check out the full StoryMap at https://arcg.is/GjuKL0