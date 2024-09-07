Our week in pictures from Ocean City MD

A week of pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

Let’s look at ten of the pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between August 31st to September 6th. This week started with Labor Day weekend which historically has been the end of the summer season in Ocean City. In traditional tourist times Ocean City’s tourist season ran from Memorial Day to Labor Day. However, after Labor Day, many believe it’s the best time to visit Ocean City with less crowds, good weather, and the beginning of off-season pricing in both hotels and restaurants, with the exception of large event weekends. But let’s now look at ten select pictures for this first week of September.

Labor Day weekend

A good number of people and families visited Ocean City this past weekend to close out the traditional summer tourist season. The visitation counts may have been slightly down given the always popular OC Air Show was held the last week of August this year rather than its normal June dates. Mild temperatures and sunny conditions for the most part. However, the story of most of the summer season remained; wind. And during this past week rip currents, too.

After Labor Day

However, after this holiday weekend we begin to see the closing of some of Ocean City businesses and activities such as the rides at Trimper Rides in the south end of the Town. But remember that Trimpers continue to still keep open their boardwalk games. While some of the summer weekly events like Sundaes in the Park, Sunset Park Party Night concerts, and OC Beach Dance Party come to an end, large weekend events start in September and continue into the Fall season. Ocean City was also fortunate to have the Magellan replica ship, Nao Trinidad visit and dock at Bayside Park at 3rd Street for ten weeks. It departed Ocean City on September 1st.

Sunrise in Ocean City

There’s nothing better than starting your Ocean City day with a great sunrise; and we had that throughout our ten mile of beach fronts. Pick you favorite spot and photo away. Some of the best pictures are when clouds are present, too!

Sunsets in Ocean City

But in good Ocean City tradition, great sunsets remain continue. Throughout the resort one can find opportunities for beautiful sunset pictures. And Ocean City memories!

Horses on patrol

A fan favorite found in Ocean City is the mounted patrol of the Ocean City Police Department. These horses and their accompanying officers provide an extra sense of security and interest from visitors and residents alike.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Of special note with the passing of Labor Day is the removal of bicycle restrictions on the boardwalk. Summer restrictions only permit bike riding until noontime.

Coming up in September

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month. Wine Fest: Wine on the Beach is coming on September 6th and 7th, OC Bike Week is coming September 11th to 15th, Shorecraft Beer Fest on September 21st, SunFest Kite Festival on September 19th to 22nd, and Oceans Calling on September 27th to 29th. Its going to be a busy and fun coming month in Ocean City Md.