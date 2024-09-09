Inlet Parking Lot Closed from September 10, 2024 until October 13, 2024

OCEAN CITY, MD (September 09, 2024):

Summer may be winding down, but Ocean City is gearing up for a vibrant fall season packed with exciting events! Please note that the Inlet Parking Lot will be closed for public parking from September 10th to October 13th to accommodate these festivities.

Event Schedule:

OC BikeFest: September 11-15 (setup begins September 10). Limited motorcycle-only parking available during the event. Learn more at https://www.oceancity.com/bike-week/.

Oceans Calling Festival: September 27-29. For details, visit https://www.oceancity.com/oceans-calling-festival/

Country Calling Festival: October 4-5. Get all the info at https://www.oceancity.com/events-calendar/country-calling/

Endless Summer Cruisin': October 10-13. Event vehicles park 7 am-5 pm; public parking available after 5 pm daily. Learn more at https://www.oceancity.com/endless-summer-cruisin/

Parking Alternatives

Don’t let parking woes dampen your fun! Plenty of municipal and street parking options are available. Check out the OceanCity.com’s website for a comprehensive parking guide: https://www.oceancity.com/parking/

Traffic Advisory

Expect increased traffic, especially during Oceans Calling. Plan your trips accordingly, allowing extra time for travel and parking. Consider the convenient Ocean City Beach Bus as an alternative to driving and parking downtown.

Key Points to Remember

Inlet Lot closed to public parking September 10 – October 13.

Lot reopens after 4:30 pm on October 13.

Limited motorcycle parking during OC BikeFest.

Endless Summer Cruisin’ allows public parking after 5 pm daily.

Explore alternative parking options and consider the Beach Bus.

Ocean City’s fall events promise fun for everyone. Plan ahead, enjoy the festivities, and make the most of your visit!