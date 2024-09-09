Inlet Parking Lot Closed from September 10, 2024 until October 13, 2024

48.2 F
Ocean City
By Anne

OCEAN CITY, MD (September 09, 2024):

Summer may be winding down, but Ocean City is gearing up for a vibrant fall season packed with exciting events! Please note that the Inlet Parking Lot will be closed for public parking from September 10th to October 13th to accommodate these festivities.

Event Schedule:

Parking Alternatives

Don’t let parking woes dampen your fun! Plenty of municipal and street parking options are available. Check out the OceanCity.com’s website for a comprehensive parking guide: https://www.oceancity.com/parking/

Traffic Advisory

Expect increased traffic, especially during Oceans Calling. Plan your trips accordingly, allowing extra time for travel and parking. Consider the convenient Ocean City Beach Bus as an alternative to driving and parking downtown.

Key Points to Remember

  • Inlet Lot closed to public parking September 10 – October 13.
  • Lot reopens after 4:30 pm on October 13.
  • Limited motorcycle parking during OC BikeFest.
  • Endless Summer Cruisin’ allows public parking after 5 pm daily.
  • Explore alternative parking options and consider the Beach Bus.

Ocean City’s fall events promise fun for everyone. Plan ahead, enjoy the festivities, and make the most of your visit!

Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
