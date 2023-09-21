70.1 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

Storm set to batter the Mid Atlantic

Hurricane and Storm updatesNewsOcean City Beach
By Anne
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Worcester County, Md, meaning sustained winds of 40mph or more are expected within the next 36 hours.
According to the Weather Channel, there could be:
 
Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph – Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Saturday morning until Saturday morning.
 
Localized storm surge possible – Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas – Window of concern: Friday evening until Sunday morning.
 
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
 
Large breaking waves of 2 to 5 ft will result in dangerous surf conditions and a high risk for rip currents.
 
Be prepared for coastal flooding and isolated to scattered power outages. Please be careful on the beach and follow the life guards instructions. Always remember to keep your feet in the sand until the lifeguard’s in the stand. 
Anne
Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Ocean City’s Post-Labor Day Extravaganza: 6 Big Upcoming Events
Next article
TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR ART LEAGUE OF OCEAN CITY’S DIAMOND JUBILEE GALA ON NOV. 4

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,756FollowersFollow
664SubscribersSubscribe
Grand Hotel, Ocean City, MD

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,756FollowersFollow
664SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2023 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND