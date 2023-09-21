Storm set to batter the Mid Atlantic

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Worcester County, Md, meaning sustained winds of 40mph or more are expected within the next 36 hours.

According to the Weather Channel, there could be: Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph – Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Saturday morning until Saturday morning.

Localized storm surge possible – Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas – Window of concern: Friday evening until Sunday morning.

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Large breaking waves of 2 to 5 ft will result in dangerous surf conditions and a high risk for rip currents.

Be prepared for coastal flooding and isolated to scattered power outages. Please be careful on the beach and follow the life guards instructions. Always remember to keep your feet in the sand until the lifeguard’s in the stand.