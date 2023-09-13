Ocean City’s Post-Labor Day Extravaganza: 6 Big Upcoming Events

As the summer season gradually transitions to fall, Ocean City, Maryland, continues to shine as a year-round destination with a captivating lineup of 5 post-Labor Day events. Beyond the sun-soaked beaches, Ocean City boasts a vibrant calendar filled with diverse activities catering to a wide range of interests. Here, we present the big events that grace Ocean City during this special time, including “Sunfest,” “OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Festival,” “Bike Week,” “Oceans Calling,” and “Endless Summer Cruisin’.”
Motorcycle enthusiasts can look forward to the thunderous roar of engines during Ocean City Bike Week. This annual gathering attracts bikers from across the nation who come to enjoy scenic rides along Coastal Highway, admire custom bikes, and immerse themselves in live entertainment, including concerts and stunt shows. The sense of camaraderie and the stunning coastal backdrop make this event a memorable experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts.
“Oceans Calling” is a unique event that combines education and adventure for those who feel a special connection to the ocean. This multi-day festival focuses on marine conservation and offers visitors the chance to participate in beach cleanups, guided nature walks, and informative talks by marine biologists. It’s a meaningful way to give back to the environment and deepen your appreciation for Ocean City’s natural beauty.
Car enthusiasts will be thrilled to join the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event. Taking place in early October, this gathering showcases an impressive array of classic cars, hot rods, and custom vehicles. Streets and parking lots transform into a paradise for car enthusiasts, complete with a swap meet and car auctions. Whether you’re a collector or simply appreciate automotive craftsmanship, this event offers a visual feast for all.
For beer enthusiasts, OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Festival is a must-attend event. Held in Sunset Park in downtown Ocean City, this festival offers an impressive selection of craft beers, mead, seltzers and more from local and regional breweries. As you savor your favorite brews, enjoy live music by the Dunehounds, games, and indulge in delicious food from a wide variety of food trucks. It’s an opportunity to raise your glass in the spirit of Oktoberfest while taking in the coastal atmosphere. There will be over 40 different beverages to sample from 15+ local breweries and meaderies.
6Ocean City MD Running Festival (October 28, 2023)
The Ocean City MD Running Festival is coming to Ocean City on October 28th with four options: you can run a Marathon, a Half-Marathon, an 8K or a 5K option so it should appeal to runners of all ages and abilities. This is the first year so check out what Corrigan Sports is bringing to Ocean City. AND – if you are here for the race, but want to participate in the Octoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest, just use the code “save5” to Save $5 on each ticket you purchase online on ShoreCRaftBeerFest.com.
Ocean City’s post-Labor Day events offer something for everyone, whether you’re an art lover, beer connoisseur, motorcycle enthusiast, or nature enthusiast. With a backdrop of ocean waves and the coastal breeze, these events provide a unique opportunity to savor the charm and culture of this beloved beach destination well into the autumn season. So, pack your bags and prepare for a memorable Ocean City experience that goes beyond the summer months