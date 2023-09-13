75.4 F
Ocean City
Ocean City’s Post-Labor Day Extravaganza: 6 Big Upcoming Events

By Ann
5

As the summer season gradually transitions to fall, Ocean City, Maryland, continues to shine as a year-round destination with a captivating lineup of 5 post-Labor Day events. Beyond the sun-soaked beaches, Ocean City boasts a vibrant calendar filled with diverse activities catering to a wide range of interests. Here, we present the big events that grace Ocean City during this special time, including “Sunfest,” “OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Festival,” “Bike Week,” “Oceans Calling,” and “Endless Summer Cruisin’.”

1
Bike Week (September 11-15, 2023):

Bikes on the Boardwalk for Bike Week in Ocean City

Motorcycle enthusiasts can look forward to the thunderous roar of engines during Ocean City Bike Week. This annual gathering attracts bikers from across the nation who come to enjoy scenic rides along Coastal Highway, admire custom bikes, and immerse themselves in live entertainment, including concerts and stunt shows. The sense of camaraderie and the stunning coastal backdrop make this event a memorable experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts.

2
Oceans Calling (September 29 – October 1, 2023):

oceans calling 2023 poster
The music line-up for Oceans Calling 2023 is pretty impressive!

“Oceans Calling” is a unique event that combines education and adventure for those who feel a special connection to the ocean. This multi-day festival focuses on marine conservation and offers visitors the chance to participate in beach cleanups, guided nature walks, and informative talks by marine biologists. It’s a meaningful way to give back to the environment and deepen your appreciation for Ocean City’s natural beauty.

3
Endless Summer Cruisin’ (October 5-8, 2023):

Car enthusiasts will be thrilled to join the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event. Taking place in early October, this gathering showcases an impressive array of classic cars, hot rods, and custom vehicles. Streets and parking lots transform into a paradise for car enthusiasts, complete with a swap meet and car auctions. Whether you’re a collector or simply appreciate automotive craftsmanship, this event offers a visual feast for all.

4
Sunfest (October 19-22, 2023):

5
OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Festival (October 28, 2023):

The Other One Brewing Company is the only brewery actually in Ocean City.

For beer enthusiasts, OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Festival is a must-attend event. Held in Sunset Park in downtown Ocean City, this festival offers an impressive selection of craft beers, mead, seltzers and more from local and regional breweries. As you savor your favorite brews, enjoy live music by the Dunehounds, games, and indulge in delicious food from a wide variety of food trucks.   It’s an opportunity to raise your glass in the spirit of Oktoberfest while taking in the coastal atmosphere.  There will be over 40 different beverages to sample from 15+ local breweries and meaderies.

6
Ocean City MD Running Festival (October 28, 2023)

Runners take to the boards.

The Ocean City MD Running Festival is coming to Ocean City on October 28th with four options:  you can run a Marathon, a Half-Marathon, an 8K or a 5K option so it should appeal to runners of all ages and abilities.  This is the first year so check out what Corrigan Sports is bringing to Ocean City.  AND – if you are here for the race, but want to participate in the Octoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest, just use the code “save5” to Save $5 on each ticket you purchase online on ShoreCRaftBeerFest.com.

Ocean City’s post-Labor Day events offer something for everyone, whether you’re an art lover, beer connoisseur, motorcycle enthusiast, or nature enthusiast. With a backdrop of ocean waves and the coastal breeze, these events provide a unique opportunity to savor the charm and culture of this beloved beach destination well into the autumn season. So, pack your bags and prepare for a memorable Ocean City experience that goes beyond the summer months

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

