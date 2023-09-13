Ocean City’s Post-Labor Day Extravaganza: 6 Big Upcoming Events

The Ocean City MD Running Festival is coming to Ocean City on October 28th with four options: you can run a Marathon, a Half-Marathon, an 8K or a 5K option so it should appeal to runners of all ages and abilities. This is the first year so check out what Corrigan Sports is bringing to Ocean City. AND – if you are here for the race, but want to participate in the Octoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest, just use the code “save5” to Save $5 on each ticket you purchase online on ShoreCRaftBeerFest.com.

Ocean City’s post-Labor Day events offer something for everyone, whether you’re an art lover, beer connoisseur, motorcycle enthusiast, or nature enthusiast. With a backdrop of ocean waves and the coastal breeze, these events provide a unique opportunity to savor the charm and culture of this beloved beach destination well into the autumn season. So, pack your bags and prepare for a memorable Ocean City experience that goes beyond the summer months