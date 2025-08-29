THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 35th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between August 23 and August 29th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty fifth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Once Erin passed offshore of Ocean City this past week, we received very nice weather. However, for much of this past week visitors were not permitted to swim in the ocean due to strong rip currents. All is fine now!

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always great to view at the beach!

Ocean City Boardwalk

Cooler weather brings for more enjoyable walking and biking days.

Bayside

The quieter side of Ocean City.

Hurricane Erin offshore effects

Even after gone a few days its impact was still seen.

Older buildings

A look at 8th Street in Ocean City just off the boardwalk. These buildings constructed in the 1930’s and 1940’s retain their original character. Check them out!

Special Events

Jeep Fest 2025

Although the first day (Thursday) was slightly impacted due to Erin, the balance of Jeep Fest went off nicely, especially the Beach Crawl each morning that took participants from the Inlet parking lot to 30th Street. A great turn out of jeeps for this event.

Sunset Park Party Nights

This past Thursday brought the last of these free concerts for the 2025 summer season. Over 300 people turned out to see the popular jam band, The Dunehounds close out this event. This event was sponsored by the Ocean City Development Corporation and the Town of Ocean City. The OC Recreation Booster volunteers sold beverages at these events with all proceeds going to youth programs in Ocean City.

Sunset

A don’t miss opportunity in OC.

Have a great Labor Day weekend. The weather looks spectacular!