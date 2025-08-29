What are you looking for?
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 35th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between August 23 and August 29th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty fifth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

Once Erin passed offshore of Ocean City this past week, we received very nice weather.  However, for much of this past week visitors were not permitted to swim in the ocean due to strong rip currents.  All is fine now!

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always great to view at the beach!

beach sunrise
beach sunrise
sunrise with clouds
sunrise with clouds
Sunrise by the OC fishing pier
Sunrise by the OC fishing pier

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Cooler weather brings for more enjoyable walking and biking days.

boardwalk morning view
boardwalk morning view

Bayside

The quieter side of Ocean City.

bayside view
bayside view
bayside early sun setting
bayside early sun setting

Hurricane Erin offshore effects

Even after gone a few days its impact was still seen.

sea wall with Erin water marks
sea wall with Erin water marks
Shells from the rough storm
Shells from the rough storm

 

Older buildings

A look at 8th Street in Ocean City just off the boardwalk.  These buildings constructed in the 1930’s and 1940’s retain their original character.  Check them out!

south side of 8th Street
south side of 8th Street
north side of 8th Street
north side of 8th Street

Special Events

Jeep Fest 2025

Although the first day (Thursday) was slightly impacted due to Erin, the balance of Jeep Fest went off nicely, especially the Beach Crawl each morning that took participants from the Inlet parking lot to 30th Street.  A great turn out of jeeps for this event.

Beach Crawl
Beach Crawl
Jeep Fest decorated vehicle
Jeep Fest decorated vehicle

Sunset Park Party Nights

This past Thursday brought the last of these free concerts for the 2025 summer season.  Over 300 people turned out to see the popular jam band, The Dunehounds close out this event.  This event was sponsored by the Ocean City Development Corporation and the Town of Ocean City.   The OC Recreation Booster volunteers sold beverages at these events with all proceeds going to youth programs in Ocean City.

The Dunehounds at Sunset Park
The Dunehounds at Sunset Park

 

Sunset

Sunset view
Sunset view

A don’t miss opportunity in OC.

Have a great Labor Day weekend.  The weather looks spectacular!

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
More articles

