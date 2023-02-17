Stay in Style: 8 of the Best Boardwalk Hotels in Ocean City, Maryland

The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Ocean City is another excellent option for those seeking a boardwalk stay. This hotel features spacious guest rooms and suites, many with private balconies overlooking the ocean. And if you’re traveling with little ones, the hotel also has a kids’ splash pad with zero entry, children’s slides, a lazy river and a large poolside Jacuzzi. There’s also a large indoor pool and a game room, and the Coral Reef Restaurant.

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious stay or a more budget-friendly option, there’s sure to be a Boardwalk hotel in Ocean City that fits your needs. So pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and get ready to enjoy all that this beautiful beach town has to offer.

You can check out all Ocean City Boardwalk Hotels here.