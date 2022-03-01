The Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort (formerly the Clarion) is located directly on the beach at 101st Street. It has ocean-view rooms, two oceanfront restaurants, a nightclub, live entertainment both inside and on the beach, a health club, year-round indoor pool, and heated outdoor pool. There is also a 40,000 square foot Conference Center located within the hotel. The views are spectacular, and ease of access to the beach unmatched. Check out these Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort photos to see for yourself.

12. Gorgeous Outdoor Patio nestled behind the dunes

You can’t beat the outdoor areas at the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort. It’s located in North Ocean City also known as “Condo Row.” You get the calm and quiet with all the amenities of a resort hotel.

11. Conference Facility for Your Next Meeting or Wedding

You can schedule your next meeting or wedding at the Ocean City Fountainebleau Resort and never leave the property. You get everything you want when you land at this property!

10. An Outdoor Pool

The outdoor area where the pool is located has a great ocean view, is close to the bar and restaurants, and also gives you access to the spa.

9. An Indoor Pool

Then, you can go inside when you have had too much sun. You still won’t be far from the bar, restaurants, beach and spa.

8. Horizons Award Winning Restaurant

This hotel was just purchased by new owners and they have big plans. We don’t yet know what they are, but you won’t lose this spectacular view of the ocean while you dine in Horizons. They are known for having a great wine list too, so it’s the perfect place to celebrate your occasions, big and small.

7. Breakers Pub

After a day in the sun, on the beach, in the pool, it’s time to go for a local craft beer. Once again, you won’t have to leave the Ocean City Fountainebleau to get a great local craft beer. They have craft beer packages and a lot of options in the pub to satisfy the IPA drinkers and those who like a lighter or darker option. They are also close to the many breweries in Sussex County, Delaware from Big Oyster, to Crooked Hammock, to Dogfish Head. I’m getting thirsty already!

6. Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill

Live music, tropical drinks, views of the ocean, access to the beach, and great beach food all define Lenny’s. Again, with the new owners, we don’t know what will be new, but you will surely still get the same vibe and can make lots of your own memories in North Ocean City. If you are staying along “condo row,” head to the Ocean City Fountainebleau Resort Hotel for food, drinks and fun!

5. Open Year Round

If you want a beautiful winter getaway, the Fountainebleau offers everything you need – from food, to quiet walks on the beach, to good coffee. If you’ve never seen snow on the beach, then plan for a trip to Ocean City when the next winter storm heads our way.

4. The Kids Have Something to Do Too

The Ocean City Fountainebleau Resort thinks of your kids too. From the outdoor playground, to free kid-friendly activities in the summer, everybody will have a great time at this hotel.

3. Pet Friendly

Here’s another reason you never have to leave the Fountainebleau: They let you stay with your dog. Walks on the beach with your favorite furry friend will make you want to stay longer!

2. Fitness Center

It seems like we are saying that you should stay put when you visit the Ocean City Fountainebleau Resort. There is a lot to do around town, but here is another enticement to stay on property. They have a fitness center which offers a cardio room, weight room with Life Fitness Circuit and free weights, a steam room, sauna, and hot tub!

1. They Own their Own Beach so they can Serve You on the Beach!

These drinks are from Lenny’s, but let the waitress bring them to you on the beach. The Ocean City Fountainebleau Resort is one of only two properties in Ocean City that owns their own beach. That means that you might be able to watch your family play on the beach and still have a cold tropical drink. We are waiting to see what the new owners plan, but you can bet it will be fun!