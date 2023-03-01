62.9 F
Ocean City
Springtime Strolls: Capturing the Charm of Ocean City’s Boardwalk

Boardwalk InfoDowntownOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne Neely

It’s finally March, and spring is most definitely on its way, so we took a morning walk along the Ocean City Boardwalk to see what was going on. The new boards are looking good, and work is continuing on this so its finished for the start of the season. The hotels are looking sharp, some are open and have been all winter, some are preparing to open, just like the restaurants, and there’s one or two lucky people walking with friends, walking the dog, or cycling along the Boardwalk, enjoying the sights and sounds. Sorry you can’t hear the crashing waves, but check out those clouds! Here is what you’re missing!

Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

