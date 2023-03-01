Springtime Strolls: Capturing the Charm of Ocean City’s Boardwalk

It’s finally March, and spring is most definitely on its way, so we took a morning walk along the Ocean City Boardwalk to see what was going on. The new boards are looking good, and work is continuing on this so its finished for the start of the season. The hotels are looking sharp, some are open and have been all winter, some are preparing to open, just like the restaurants, and there’s one or two lucky people walking with friends, walking the dog, or cycling along the Boardwalk, enjoying the sights and sounds. Sorry you can’t hear the crashing waves, but check out those clouds! Here is what you’re missing!