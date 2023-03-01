50.4 F
Ocean City
6 Unbeatable Reasons Why Ocean City, MD is the Perfect Destination for Your Dream Beach Wedding

If you’re looking for a romantic and unforgettable wedding destination, look no further than Ocean City, Maryland. With its stunning beaches, charming coastal towns, and endless recreational opportunities, Ocean City offers the perfect backdrop for your dream beach wedding. Here are six unbeatable reasons why you should plan your beach wedding for Ocean City, MD:

1
Beautiful Beaches

aerial photo of ocean city md
Imagine your wedding somewhere on the miles of open beach in Ocean City, MD.

Ocean City is home to some of the most beautiful beaches on the East Coast, with miles of soft, white sand and crystal-clear waters. Whether you want to say your vows at sunrise, sunset, or any time in between, Ocean City’s beaches offer the perfect setting for your wedding ceremony. Plus, with so many beaches to choose from, you’re sure to find one that suits your style and budget.

2
Spectacular Scenery

A colonial era mansion on the bay across from Assateague Island.

In addition to its stunning beaches, Ocean City boasts some of the most spectacular scenery in the region. From picturesque bays and waterways to lush parks, gardens, and historic homes.  Ocean City has it all. Whether you’re looking for a dramatic backdrop for your wedding photos or a serene setting for your ceremony, you’ll find it here in Ocean City.

3
Charming Coastal Towns

Snow Hill, Maryland is a riverfront town in Worcester County, MD, also home to Ocean City.
Snow Hill, Maryland is a riverfront town in Worcester County, MD, also home to Ocean City.

The Ocean City area is also home to several charming coastal towns, each with its own unique character and charm. Whether you’re looking for a quaint seaside village or a bustling beach town, you’ll find it here in Ocean City. Plus, with so many great restaurants, shops, and attractions to explore, you and your guests will have plenty to do before and after the wedding.

4
Easy Access

Aerial view of Route 50 Bridge in Ocean City
Route 50 brings travelers from Washington DC, Salisbury, and Baltimore to Ocean City, Maryland.

Located just a few hours’ drive from major cities like Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Philadelphia, Ocean City is an easy and convenient destination for your wedding guests. Plus, with several airports within easy driving distance, you can easily fly in from anywhere in the country.

5
Endless Recreational Opportunities

The Alyosha in Ocean City ,MD
Bachelor and bachelorette parties, receptions and even weddings can be booked on the Alyosha in Ocean City, MD as Jimmy Charles croons about in his song, “It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand.”

From swimming and sunbathing to fishing, boating, and more, Ocean City offers endless recreational opportunities for you and your guests. Whether you’re looking to relax and unwind or get out and explore, you’ll find plenty to do here in Ocean City.

6
Endless Opportunities and Affordable Prices

Princess Bayside Beach Wedding
The Princess Bayside is next to Seacrets where you can get married on their bayside beach facing the sunset.

With its many charms, Ocean City can also be an affordable wedding destination.  You can get married on the beach at Assateague Island and cater the event locally.  You can get married at the new venue at Seacrets which opens in May 2023.  The Fontainebleau Resort owns their own beach and can serve your guests alcohol on the beach. There are plenty of budget-friendly options for everything from accommodations to catering. Plus, with so many great vendors and suppliers to choose from, you’re sure to find everything you need to make your wedding day perfect.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a romantic and unforgettable beach wedding destination, look no further than Ocean City, MD. With its beautiful beaches, spectacular scenery, charming coastal towns, easy access, endless recreational opportunities, and affordable prices, Ocean City offers everything you need to make your dream wedding a reality. So why wait? Start planning your beach wedding in Ocean City today!

