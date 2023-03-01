6 Unbeatable Reasons Why Ocean City, MD is the Perfect Destination for Your Dream Beach Wedding

With its many charms, Ocean City can also be an affordable wedding destination. You can get married on the beach at Assateague Island and cater the event locally. You can get married at the new venue at Seacrets which opens in May 2023. The Fontainebleau Resort owns their own beach and can serve your guests alcohol on the beach. There are plenty of budget-friendly options for everything from accommodations to catering. Plus, with so many great vendors and suppliers to choose from, you’re sure to find everything you need to make your wedding day perfect.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a romantic and unforgettable beach wedding destination, look no further than Ocean City, MD. With its beautiful beaches, spectacular scenery, charming coastal towns, easy access, endless recreational opportunities, and affordable prices, Ocean City offers everything you need to make your dream wedding a reality. So why wait? Start planning your beach wedding in Ocean City today!