Springfest Concert Refunds

Our long awaited unofficial start to the summer with Springfest was not what we had hoped for this past weekend. Although Thursday, and a good part of Friday, was dry, the weather did not cooperate for the rest of the weekend, and despite every effort, Saturday nights headline concert by Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas was canceled. Although Ocean City officials held out hope the forecast would change, the coastal storm conditions at the Inlet worsened to a point where is became dangerous to continue.

“With standing water in the entertainment pavilion and increased wind gust projections, we simply cannot risk the safety of our concertgoers or staff,” said City Manager Terry McGean. “This is not the Springfest we had hoped for, but our hardworking employees and vendors did the very best they could with challenging circumstances.”

Springfest Concerts Refunds:

The Drew Holcomb show was cancelled Friday night due to members of the band testing positive for COVID, and Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas was cancelled Saturday night due to the coastal storm.

Please contact your point of purchase for ticket refund information. Let’s hope Springfest 2023 is bigger and brighter, and dryer next year!