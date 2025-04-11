48.2 F
Ocean City
Spreading Safety, One Placemat at a Time

A Message from the Ocean City Surf Club

We’re excited to announce a new community initiative in partnership with the Ocean City Beach Patrol! Together, we’ve launched a program to distribute our Kids Ocean & Beach Safety Placemats to local restaurants, hotels, motels, and businesses.

These fun and educational placemats are a great way to welcome families to Ocean City. Not only do they help teach kids important beach and ocean safety tips, but they also provide some entertainment while parents settle in or during those occasional rainy vacation days.

Our mission is simple: to keep everyone safe while enjoying the beach. We believe these placemats are a great step toward making that happen—and we’d love your help!

If you’re interested in volunteering or want to learn more, please visit:
🔗 https://ocsurfclub.org/programs/ocsc-ocbp-kids-placemats
📞 Or contact Tommy Vach at (443) 366-5885.

