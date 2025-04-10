Maryland Declares the Orange Crush the Official State Cocktail: OceanCity.com Launching New Orange Crush Trail for Visitors

Bill Passes, Orange Crush is the New Maryland State Cocktail

In a significant nod to Maryland’s rich culinary heritage, Delegate Wayne Hartman, representing District 38C in Worcester and Wicomico Counties, sponsored House Bill 1001 during the 2025 legislative session. This bill designated the original Maryland Orange Crush as the official state cocktail. “A lot of serious work had to be done this session in Annapolis especially with the budget and energy policy, but this bill provided a little fun. We could all come together and show our Maryland pride” said Hartman. The bill passed the House with enthusiasm but stalled in the Senate.

In a whirlwind of legislative maneuvering, Delegate Wayne Hartman refused to let his effort die. “Let’s not have the Senate crush our enthusiasm,” Hartman quipped during the amendment process. Delegate Hartman revived the effort by adding an amendment to Senator Zucker’s State Mineral Bill—naming chromite as Maryland’s official mineral—around 5 p.m. on the last day of the session. The House’s Health and Government Operations Committee accepted the amendment, and the Senate’s Education, Energy, and Environment Committee voted to concur. Just minutes before the midnight deadline—at 11:58 p.m.—the Senate passed the bill. “This gives new meaning to last call” said Delegate Hartman.

The legislation is set to take effect on June 1, 2025.

The Origins of the Orange Crush

The Orange Crush cocktail was first crafted in 1995 at Harborside Bar & Grill in West Ocean City, Maryland. The cocktail is easy to make according to Hartman’s understanding of the original recipe. It is made with equal parts triple sec and orange vodka, a freshly squeezed orange, and a splash of Sprite.

Interstate Rivalry Over the Cocktail

Despite its Maryland origins, neighboring Delaware has also embraced the Orange Crush. In August 2024, Delaware Governor John Carney signed a bill making the Orange Crush the state’s official cocktail, acknowledging its creation in Maryland but highlighting its popularity in Delaware establishments. When Delaware laid claim to the drink last year, Hartman was determined to set the record straight. “Virginia is for lovers,” he joked, “but Maryland is where you had your first crush.” He intimated that we might even see this phrase on a bumper sticker.

Boosting Maryland Tourism

By officially recognizing the Orange Crush as Maryland’s state cocktail, the state aims to celebrate its culinary traditions and enhance tourism. Highlighting such unique local offerings can attract visitors eager to experience authentic regional flavors, thereby supporting local businesses and the hospitality industry.

OceanCity.com’s Orange Crush Trail Coming

In conjunction with this legislative recognition, OceanCity.com is launching the Orange Crush Trail. This initiative will guide visitors to various establishments in Ocean City renowned for their Orange Crush cocktails and will allow them to try the first orange crush for only $5. To participate, guests can make reservations through OceanCity.com’s new reservation system, set to debut in May 2025. This trail offers tourists an engaging way to explore the city, savor its signature drink, and save money all at the same time!

The official designation of the Orange Crush as Maryland’s state cocktail not only honors a beloved local creation but also serves as a catalyst for tourism and economic growth, inviting visitors to experience the unique flavors and hospitality that Maryland has to offer.