Soar Above Ocean City, MD with Cloud Dancer BiPlane Rides: A Sky-High Adventure

If you’ve ever dreamt of experiencing the thrill of flight, Cloud Dancer BiPlane Rides offers an unforgettable journey through the skies that you won’t want to miss. Founded in 1991 by aviation enthusiast Robert Bunting, this company has become a staple for visitors seeking a unique perspective of Ocean City, Maryland. The experience is now enhanced by Sebastian Arcara, an accomplished pilot who joined the team two years ago.

Worthwhile Training

Sebastian Arcara, who has been flying for over 13 years, brings a wealth of expertise to Cloud Dancer BiPlane Rides. His journey to becoming a pilot began with rigorous training, involving a minimum of 40 flight hours to achieve a private pilot’s license. For those pursuing a commercial license, a minimum of 250 flight hours is required. But flying the Waco YMF-5 biplane demands even more specialized endorsements and years of practice, making Sebastian’s role all the more impressive.

A Dream Job

When not soaring above Ocean City, Sebastian is home in Florida, where he flies aerobatics in a vintage 1941 Waco. His work there involves performing exhilarating aerobatic maneuvers and giving the public a taste of high-flying adventure. Despite his varied flying experiences, Sebastian’s passion for being a pilot remains undiminished. “Being a pilot is absolutely my dream job,” he shares. “The freedom of the sky and the ability to break away from the earth is unmatched. There’s no place I’d rather be than up there.”

Sheer Amazement

An open air airplane ride- let the wind blow in your hair in OCMD.The highlight of the Cloud Dancer BiPlane Rides experience is the sheer joy it brings to first-time flyers. Sebastian loves witnessing the pure exhilaration on his passengers’ faces as they take to the skies in the open cockpit of the Waco YMF-5. “I’ve never had a customer land without a huge smile,” he says. “People are always amazed at how incredible the experience is.”

Options for Every Passenger

Cloud Dancer BiPlane Rides offers a variety of flight options to suit different preferences and budgets. The “Intro Flight” starts at just $50 per passenger, offering a brief yet exhilarating taste of the biplane experience. For a more extended adventure, the 17-20 minute flight is available for $100 per passenger, while the “See It All Tour,” which lasts 30-35 minutes, is priced at $150 per passenger. The flights cover distances ranging from 15 miles for the introductory flight to 50 miles for the comprehensive tour.

Let The Wind in Your Hair

The biplane’s open cockpit design provides a unique flying experience, akin to riding a motorcycle through the sky. The wind against your face and the panoramic views create a sensation unlike any other. Sebastian notes that the sunset flights, in particular, hold a special place in his heart. “Even after countless hours in the air, the sunset flights never get old. I often sneak in a few personal photos during these breathtaking moments.”

Family Traditions

The reactions of first-time flyers are overwhelmingly positive, with many returning for subsequent flights or making it a family tradition during their visits to Ocean City. The combination of spectacular views, the thrill of open cockpit flying, and the personalized touch of Sebastian’s piloting ensure that every flight is a memorable adventure.

Whether you’re seeking a thrilling aerial experience, a serene sunset flight, or simply a unique way to view Ocean City, Cloud Dancer BiPlane Rides promises an experience that soars above the rest. Book your flight today and prepare for an unforgettable journey through the skies!