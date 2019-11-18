Seacrets Distillery Tour: Scrumptious & Reminiscent

Ocean City’s Only Distillery Has a Fun Tour

We are asked, “What is there is to during the colder months, or when the weather isn’t cooperating?” all the time. Seacrets Jamaica, USA has a great option, their Distillery Tour. We recently took the tour, and had a fabulous time! We spoke with others on the tour, and they were just as pleased. For tour goer, Joe Paska of Bethany, DE he said, “This is my third time doing this tour. I recommend this tour to everyone that comes to Ocean City.” We couldn’t agree with Joe more. The Distillery Tour is perfect for any time of year or weather, but when the question is being asked so often right now, the answer is Seacrets Distillery!

Booking

Tours can be booked on SeacretsDistilling.com. In the upper navigation bar click BOOK A TOUR. Seacrets recommends you know how many are definite for you group before booking. They have 20 spots per tour, and they fill up fast. Tours depart every hour, and they ask you to arrive ten minutes before your scheduled tour departs.

On this tour, our guide was dressed in period garb reflecting Prohibition Time. The distillery is decorated with authentic decor and fixtures of the time. Interestingly enough, Seacrets Distillery is the 1st distillery built in Worcester County, Maryland since Prohibition.

The Unexpected

Boasting over a million dollars in antiques, the distillery is a great place for those that appreciate history as well as spirits. Many antiques have stories that the guide weaves into the tour itself. The purposeful placement and incorporation of a Prohibition sentiment allows the tour taker to be immersed in a chapter of our country’s history.

The tour begins with all its participants “clocking in” with their timecards on a time clock over 100 years old. After cards are punched, the guide leads you through the process of how the different types of spirits are made, while also showing you how older techniques and equipment would have been used to create the same end product. While entertaining, it also gives the viewer an appreciation of the craft both past and present.

In the course of the tour

You learn the distillery produces bourbon, gin, rum, and vodka in multiple flavors. The tour is engaging, interesting, and interactive, but the highpoint is tasting! A series of delightful circumstances will lead you into a speak-easy and when there you saddle up to a bar and select three different samplings. The standard flavors to choose from include:

*Spiced Rum

Gold Rum

*Coconut Rum

Passion Fruit Vodka

*Bumbleberry Vodka

*Orange Vodka

*Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

*Lemon Drop Vodka

Bourbon Whiskey

American Whiskey

*Vodka

*White Rum

*Gin

*Award-Winning Spirit

During our tour two new releases were a part of our possible choices – Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Spiced Rum and Barrel Finished Gin.

Our Review

The Tour was full and our group consisted of two so we can tell you of our experience with six of the above:

Spiced Rum – very traditional spiced rum and gave this taster a happy feeling of ginger snaps at Christmas

Passion Fruit Vodka – tasty, not over powering, perfect amount of sweet

Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka – refreshing and easy to sip, no sour undertone

Lemon Drop Vodka – like a candy you need to have again

Bourbon Whiskey – traditional bourbon and worth drinking any day but definitely need it for your mint julep during the Kentucky Derby

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Spiced Rum – a crowd pleaser, many tried this one and all were wowed! If you love coffee then you will assuredly like this one.

We would recommend the tour, the spirits, and don’t forget Seacrets Jamaica, USA is also a great restaurant and bar(s). It boasts live music, great food, and award winning spirits! Since the Distillery started competing they have garnered 35 awards! When looking for something to do in Ocean City, no need to look far, Seacrets is in the top five grossing bars in the country and with one visit, you will see why! Here is the calendar so you can plan your next trip to Ocean City around a Seacrets visit.