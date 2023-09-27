Restaurant Specials during Oceans Calling

Whether you are attending Oceans Calling this weekend, or just happen to be in town, there are restaurant specials around the town to look out for. Here are a few to get you started.
28th Street Pit n Pub during Oceans Calling
28th Street Pit n Pub are offering 10% off entire check to anyone with the ocean’s calling bracelet all weekend. This OCEANS CALLING SPECIAL runs from Friday through Sunday… NOTHING beats BBQ after a day of musical flows & sandy toes!
Spain Wine Bar during Oceans Calling
Spain Wine Bar on the top floor of the Cambria Hotel has a Happy Hour special this week, Chef Selection for 2, which is several surprise tapas that can be shared for only $35 only at happy hour (Tue-Fri) from 2pm to 5pm.
Shenanigan’s during Oceans Calling
Shenanigan’s on the Boardwalk on 3rd Street will have a special O’Shens Calling Late Night Menu (Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:00pm) which will include some of their full menu favorites as well as an Oceans Calling-specific menu item… the Irish Spice Bag. The Spice Bag is the hottest Dublin take-away snack…
Irish Spice Bag Battered Chickenor Shrimp, seasoned waffle fries,grilled peppers, onions, and jalapenos tossed withChinese secret spices and served with your choiceof Korma Curry or Sweet Tai Chili sauces.17.25Mike Brill playing at Shenanigan on Friday and Saturday, starting at 8:00pm.
Angler Restaurant and Bar during Oceans Calling
At the Angler this weekend, you’ll find $2 Natural lights all-day during the Oceans Calling Festival. There’s High Tide Time from 3:00 to 6:00 with 2 for 1 drinks and food specials – $5.99 1/2lb shrimp, $7 grouper fingers, $.75 clams, $1.25 oysters, $1.25 wings
Entertainment includes Chris English 5-8 Thursday, Zion Reggae Band 5-9 Friday, Lennon la Ricci and the Leftovers 6-9 Saturday, Time Police Band 4-8 Sunday.
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.
OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.