65.2 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Restaurant Specials during Oceans Calling

Ocean City RestaurantsOceans Calling
By Anne
Whether you are attending Oceans Calling this weekend, or just happen to be in town, there are restaurant specials around the town to look out for.  Here are a few to get you started.
 

28th Street Pit n Pub during Oceans Calling

28th Street Pit n Pub are offering 10% off entire check to anyone with the ocean’s calling bracelet all weekend. This OCEANS CALLING SPECIAL runs from Friday through Sunday… NOTHING beats BBQ after a day of musical flows & sandy toes!

Show your wrist band at Pit n Pub and save money!
 

Spain Wine Bar during Oceans Calling

Spain Wine Bar on the top floor of the Cambria Hotel has a Happy Hour special this week,  Chef Selection for 2, which is several surprise tapas that can be shared for only $35 only at happy hour (Tue-Fri) from 2pm to 5pm. 
 
Happy Hour at Spain

Shenanigan’s during Oceans Calling

Shenanigan’s on the Boardwalk on 3rd Street will have a special O’Shens Calling Late Night Menu (Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:00pm) which will include some of their full menu favorites as well as an Oceans Calling-specific menu item… the Irish Spice Bag.  The Spice Bag is the hottest Dublin take-away snack… 
 

Irish Spice Bag Battered Chicken or Shrimp, seasoned waffle fries,grilled peppers, onions, and jalapenos tossed withChinese secret spices and served with your choiceof Korma Curry or Sweet Tai Chili sauces.17.25Mike Brill playing at Shenanigan on Friday and Saturday, starting at 8:00pm.

Shenanigans, just a short walk from the festival

 

Angler Restaurant and Bar during Oceans Calling

At the Angler this weekend, you’ll find $2 Natural lights all-day during the Oceans Calling Festival. There’s High Tide Time from 3:00 to 6:00 with 2 for 1 drinks and food specials – $5.99 1/2lb shrimp, $7 grouper fingers, $.75 clams, $1.25 oysters, $1.25 wings
Entertainment includes Chris English 5-8 Thursday, Zion Reggae Band 5-9 Friday, Lennon la Ricci and the Leftovers 6-9 Saturday, Time Police Band 4-8 Sunday.
 
Angler Restaurant and Bar , just a couple of blocks from Oceans Calling on Talbot St.

 

More to come…..

Anne
Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
WHITE REAPER PERFORMING AT OCEANS CALLING FESTIVAL

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,758FollowersFollow
668SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,758FollowersFollow
668SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2023 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND