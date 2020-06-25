Renovation and Revitalization: The Reimagination of Trimper’s

75 Shares Email

For 126 years, Trimper’s Rides of Ocean City has been entertaining families with glowing attractions and endless excitement. Now, there is a modern vision for the park as an entirely new leadership team takes the helm.

New Management

From Harvard, to Wall Street, to the Boardwalk, Antoinette Bruno, the newly anointed president of Trimper’s Rides, has been all over. As a descendant of Daniel Trimper, who first came to Ocean City in 1890, Bruno is no stranger to the resort town. Now, she is returning home to the place where she worked as a teenager with a new vision for the amusement park.

Trimper’s Reinvented

The reimagined Trimper’s will feature 11 new rides and a dozen new games. Among the new rides are the super shot, apple ride, traffic jam, round up, and a slide. However, Bruno and the new Board of Directors have no plans to tear down rides such as the Carousel, Haunted House, Pirates Cove, Himalaya, and Tidal Wave, all of which have been staples in the amusement park for generations.

Despite all of these exciting additions, one new attraction will be seen from every point in the park. Trimper’s new wheel, “The Inlet Eye”, stands at around 150 feet in the air and will be one of the tallest structures in Ocean City. As you might imagine, delivering the new attraction wasn’t exactly a simple feat. Weighing in at over 400,000 pounds, it took 12 tractor-trailers to bring “The Inlet Eye” to its new perch. While it isn’t the London Eye, it is one of two Big Wheels in the nation. A ten–minute ride on the new wheel offers a fourteen-mile view of Ocean City along with Assateague and Fenwick. According to a press release, “A family of four can ride the Trimper’s Inlet Eye for $25, single rider $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12. The Inlet Eye will also be included in pay-one-price wristbands.” On Saturday, Trimper’s will unveil the new gem in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will feature live music and giveaways.

Thrill Cards and Renovations

An additional change that visitors will notice is that traditional paper tickets are no longer in use. However, if you still have old tickets, you can redeem them until Labor Day. Instead of tearing off tickets before each ride, reusable “thrill cards” can be swiped and money can be added to them right from your phone. Better yet, the “pay-one-price wristbands” will be available during evening hours.

It wasn’t just rides that needed to be upgraded! New roll doors have been installed at game booths across the Boardwalk and the staff apartments above them are being refreshed with new paint and floors. Last month, Bruno said, “We are going to have the best student housing in Ocean City!”

Patrons can also enjoy free Wi-Fi and eventually, new food and beverage options.

COVID-19 Precautions

Similar to every business across the nation, Trimper’s is enacting several safety measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Since reopening on June 12th, social distancing signs have been placed throughout the park, rides have been sanitized after each use, and the entire park has been cleaned each evening. Masks are recommended for visitors outdoors and required indoors.

Trimper’s Is Hiring!

Establishments across Ocean City are struggling to find employees this summer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most J-1 workers were unable to obtain work visas from their embassies and travel to Ocean City. About 4,000 J-1s are employed each summer, accounting for one-third of the workforce. Trimper’s heavily relies on J-1s each year, and without them, there are over 100 jobs to fill. In a Facebook post, Bruno wrote, “I need 100+ people. Chefs, cooks, kitchen managers, ride operators, game attendants, money room clerks, and ticket booth cashiers.” Despite several attempts to entice workers, including a job fair on Wednesday, Bruno is still trying to fill the void. Click here for more information about jobs in Ocean City.

Greenmarket

Trimper’s is also expanding its business beyond amusements. A weekly farmers market, Trimper’s Greenmarket, is open every Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on South 1st Street. Activities include cooking demonstrations, performances by local artists, free tours of historic and restored rides, and prize opportunities. Glenn Irwin, Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), which co-sponsors the event, said that “it is a nice community event, it is a great source of fresh foods, and helps to support our local farmers.” Click here for more information.

More Information & Contact

Since taking over Trimper’s in March, Antoinette Bruno and her leadership team have been making changes left and right. However, they are proud of the work they are doing and promise that they will indeed preserve the history that families have come to know and love for generations.

Click here for details or call 410–289–8617

Click here for more information and pictures of the renovations.