Recreation & Parks hosts first ‘Glamour Day’ for students on April 13

Worcester County Recreation and Parks (WCRP) is hosting its inaugural event, Glamour Day, at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill on Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Participants will spend time getting pampered as hair stylists, makeup artists and manicurists from the Delaware Learning Institute of Cosmetology provide beauty services.

This event is open to students in grades pre-K through sixth. Families should register online at www.worcesterrecandparks.org to reserve desired appointment times. Participants will have their photos taken, and props will be included. Photos will be emailed to the address provided during registration.

A parent or guardian is required to stay with each child. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

For more information, contact Trudy Porch or Kelly Buchanan at 410-632-2144. To view other upcoming events, visit WCRP at www.worcesterrecandparks.org.