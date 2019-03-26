Ocean City, Maryland – (March 26, 2019): Ocean City’s paid parking season begins April 1 and will remain in effect until October 31. Rates are $2 per hour on the street and in municipal parking lots and $3 per hour in the Inlet Parking Lot. Handicapped vehicles (with a handicapped plate or visible placard) may park for up to one hour at no-charge on-street or in municipal lots only.

Last year the town converted the old “Pay and Display” system to new solar-powered kiosks with a “Pay by Plate” feature. With the current system you must enter your license plate number first before paying for your time. There is no need to place a receipt on the dashboard, you just pay and go. In addition, time can be extended at the kiosk with your plate number.

Enforcement for on-street and municipal lot parking and Inlet Lot parking vary.

During the off season, parking is plentiful, but once the weather breaks it can become a challenge to find a place to park in Ocean City, especially in the Inlet and Downtown areas.

For Inlet Lot Parking: Inlet Parking Lot visitors can pay for the desired amount of time when you park or before you leave your parking space by paying for the amount of time you stayed. Remember, your first 30 minutes are free! You do not need to display a receipt on your dash. Instead, you enter your license plate at a nearby kiosk & the system will recognize your “paid time” based on your vehicle. (Note: You will need to know your complete license plate including letters). You may also pay with the ParkMobile App. A violation of Inlet Lot Parking will result in a mailed bill of time spent in the lot at $3 per hour, plus a $25 administrative fee. This fee will escalate to $50 if not paid within 30 days. Patrons must pay for expired time prior to leaving the Inlet Lot to avoid being billed for additional administrative costs.

For On-Street or Municipal Lot Parking: To use on-street or municipal parking lot kiosks; park, take a moment to write down or snap a photo of your license plate, walk to the nearest pay station, enter your license plate number (including letters), the length of time you wish to stay, and your payment. You may also pay with the ParkMobile App.

Unlike the Inlet Parking Lot, on-street & municipal lot parking requires that you MUST pay for your desired amount of time WHEN YOU PARK. Weekly parking paid at 100th St. lot does NOT apply to parking at the Inlet, on-street parking, or other municipal lots. A violation of Street Parking & other Municipal Lot parking will result in a physical parking ticket ($50 fine) which can be voided if payment is made at a pay station for expired time within one hour of receiving the ticket.

While the kiosks are new, the pay by cell parking system remains in place. This highly recommended feature allows parkers to pay for their parking with the Parkmobile mobile parking app. The app can send text reminders when your parking time is about to expire and you can extend your time directly from the app. The Parkmobile app is available for download on the App store for the iPhone, the Google Play Store for Android devices, and the Microsoft store for Windows phones.