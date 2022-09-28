Rain Policy for Oceans Calling Music Festival in Ocean City, MD

Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the West Coast of Florida, aiming at Tampa which has not had a direct hit from a hurricane in over 100 years. While the world rightly focuses on Florida and the impending doom there, many in the mid Atlantic area are worried about concerts on the beach.

According to local lore, the Oceans Calling Festival has sold tickets to people in all 50 states. Headliners like Alan’s Morissette, Cyndi Lauper, The Lumineers, Cage the Elephant, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, OAR, Skip Marley and more are scheduled to perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Festival Policy: Rain or Shine

Event officials continue to say that the event will be held rain or shine, but with tropical storm force winds, they acknowledge that they will make a weather call each morning. Any changes to their “rain or shine” policy will be announced on their social media pages and blasted out to their email and text lists first.

NO REASON TO PANIC YET

The OceanCity.com Facebook Group, Save Money Ocean City has lots of worried concert goers trying to sell their tickets. There is no need to panic yet, however, because the storm could deliver a glancing blow and just rain on our concerts, but not cancel them.

According to the Weather Channel, here are the current predictions for the festival weekend in Ocean City. Bring your rain gear and get ready for a fabulous concert. If that message changes, the organizers will let us know. In the meantime, the weather is currently fabulous, so come early to experience Ocean City at it’s best and stay for the music despite the rain.

WEATHER.COM (The Weather Channel) PREDICTIONS

Friday Day

Weather.com is forecasting a high of 68º on Friday with a 40% chance of rain during the day and winds blowing ENE at 20-30 mph.

Friday Night

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain later at night. Low 63º. Winds still 20-30 mph. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Saturday Day

Windy at times with rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High of 71º and winds remain at 20-30 mph. Chance of rain 100% with an accumulation of over an inch.

Saturday Night

Rain diminishes to intermittent showers with a low of 61º and winds at 15-25. Rainfall of about a half an inch. Could be locally heavy rainfall.

Sunday Day

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High of 68º with NE winds at 25-35. Chance of rain 70% with only a quarter of an inch expected.

Sunday Night

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High of 68º with winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.