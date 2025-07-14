Pit N Pub: Ocean City’s Smoky, Saucy, Can’t-Miss BBQ Joint

If you’ve ever heard a whisper on Coastal Highway about the best BBQ in Ocean City, Maryland, chances are it was about Pit N Pub. With two thriving OC locations—one on the bustling 28th Street (Oceanside) and another up north on 127th Street (Bayside)—this smokehouse staple has become a beloved favorite among both locals and tourists.

Owners Steve Hoffman and Mike Horsey are no strangers to the Ocean City food scene. Having spent over 30 years in the industry, they’ve worn just about every restaurant hat there is—from dishwasher to manager—and that hands-on passion is now poured into every bite served at Pit N Pub. What started as a single location 15 years ago has grown into a five-location BBQ empire, with the OC spots leading the pack.

Where Smoke Meets Soul

Pit N Pub is all about slow-cooked perfection. Their overnight smokers hum with brisket, pulled pork, chicken, and ribs—all lovingly prepped with a gluten-free rub and finished with a signature house BBQ sauce that strikes the perfect balance between thick traditional and zesty vinegar-based flavors. Whether you’re in for a feast or just a snack, this menu delivers on flavor and comfort.

Fan Favorites & Must-Tries

Wondering what to order? Here’s a cheat sheet from the locals:

Appetizer: Smoked Wings (seriously, you’ll come back for these)

Entrée: Brisket Tacos, Smoked Meatloaf, or the fan-favorite Cuban Sandwich

Burger: The Smokehouse Burger is a smoky, juicy masterpiece

Sandwiches: Try any of the three smokehouse specialties—Brisket, Pork, or Chicken

Sides: Don’t skip the Mac & Cheese or collard greens

Seafood (cooked!): Mahi Mahi Tacos, Bacon-Wrapped Scallops, and Crab Cakes

Want to take it home? Their “Pub Grub TO GO” Family Meals are perfect for large parties who want top-tier BBQ without the fuss.

Atmosphere & Extras

Pit N Pub is more than just good food. The 28th Street location offers rooftop dining with a new bar—great for summer nights and watching the sun dip behind the beach hotels. Meanwhile, the Northside location caters to a more laid-back, family-friendly crowd. Both spots offer free parking, so no worries about the meters.

Got allergies? Just let your server know. The kitchen team is attentive to dietary needs, including gluten- and dairy-free accommodations.

Sports lovers rejoice: Both locations feature large TVs, and Baltimore games come with food and drink specials. Happy Hour runs daily from 2–5 PM, with 25% off all appetizers.

A Kitchen That’s Open Unit 1AM!

28th Street: Open 11 AM – 2 AM, kitchen till 1 AM

Northside: Open 11 AM – Midnight, kitchen till 11 PM

Open 7 days a week, all year long—because good BBQ doesn’t take a season off.

Rooted in Community

What really sets Pit N Pub apart is its heart. Hoffman and Horsey proudly speak of the staff who’ve been with them from the beginning—team members who’ve grown with the business and become part of the restaurant’s extended family. “The true heroes in our story are the staff,” they say, crediting their loyal crew with helping transform a single-location dream into a local institution.

Final Thoughts

If you’re in Ocean City and you haven’t been to Pit N Pub, you’re missing out on more than just food—you’re missing a piece of OC soul. Whether you’re in it for the BBQ, the beer, or the laid-back beach vibes, this spot is an absolute must.

Need directions, catering info, or want to check the latest specials? Visit them on 28th or 127th Street or just look for the mouth-watering smoke drifting down Coastal Highway.