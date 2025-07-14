Twice the Fun! Old Pro Golf Wins Not One But Two Best of Ocean City Categories!

Ocean City, Maryland has no shortage of family attractions, but few have stood the test of time—or the weather—quite like Old Pro Golf. With its imaginative themes, welcoming atmosphere, and unbeatable flexibility, Old Pro Golf has once again claimed top honors in the Best of Ocean City awards, winning both Best Miniature Golf and Best Rainy Day Activity.

A Legacy More Than 60 Years in the Making

Old Pro Golf first opened its doors in 1963, bringing a new kind of miniature golf experience to the Eastern Shore. Now, more than sixty years later, it remains a staple for vacationing families and Ocean City locals. What began as one course has grown into six fully themed courses spread across four convenient locations:

136th Street: Jungle Safari (indoor) & Caribbean Pirates

68th Street: Undersea Adventure (indoor) & Dinosaur Park

28th Street: Renaissance Castle – the only 27-hole course in town

23rd Street: Temple of the Dragons

No matter which you choose, you’re in for a memorable journey through hand-crafted landscapes filled with animatronic surprises, water features, and nostalgic charm.

A Definite Fan Favorite

What makes Old Pro Golf stand out among the many mini-golf options in Ocean City? According to fans and management alike, it’s the perfect balance of creativity, convenience, and care.

“Our indoor courses offer a fun escape when it rains—or when it’s just too hot out,” says the team at Old Pro. “Our outdoor courses capture everything you love about summer in Ocean City. No matter the weather, we’re always ready to play.” This flexibility helped secure wins in both major categories: Best Miniature Golf and Best Rainy Day Activity.

And it’s not just about the weather. Every Old Pro course is a visual adventure. Whether you’re navigating a dinosaur jungle, exploring a medieval castle, or putting your way through a sunken sea world, each environment is custom-engineered with hand-sculpted characters, immersive storytelling, and delightful obstacles.

Unlimited Play All Day!

Old Pro is also a favorite for its variety of play options and accessible pricing. A single round costs $12, with discounts for kids under six, seniors, and military personnel. The popular All-Pro Pass offers unlimited play on all courses for just $28 per person, while a $20 unlimited pass is available for select locations.

The venues are open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the main season, with complimentary parking at all four locations. Early birds between 9 a.m. and noon can enjoy shorter lines and cooler temperatures—ideal for those wanting to beat the rush.

More Than Mini-Golf

The fun doesn’t stop at the 18th hole. Indoor locations also feature large arcades packed with redemption games and prizes, perfect for keeping the whole family entertained for hours. And for those who love to score extra fun for less, Old Pro regularly hosts social media giveaways, including its current promotion: ten 20-game ticket packs worth $200 each.

A Multigenerational Tradition

Perhaps the most heartwarming part of Old Pro Golf’s success is the loyalty of returning families. “We’ve seen generations come through our courses,” the team shares. “Parents who played here as kids are now bringing their own children. That’s what makes it special.”

Described in five words? Retro, imaginative mini-golf adventure. And it’s a tradition that shows no signs of slowing down.

Whether you’re visiting for the first time or carrying on a family tradition, Old Pro Golf is a must-stop destination—rain or shine.