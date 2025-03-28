PICTURES AROUND OCEAN CITY THIS WEEK

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 13 of 2025

Spring has sprung this week in Ocean City. Baseball season has started and we are in the middle of March Madness college basketball!

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 22 and March 22.

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this thirteen week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Iconic buildings

This week we highlighted an older building.

The present Kite Loft building was constructed about 1930. Prior to the Kite Loft business, which is located on the Ocean City boardwalk between 5th and 6th Streets, this building served as residential uses. This is the 50th anniversary of this popular business!

The Plim Plaza hotel is also located on the Boardwalk between 1st and 2nd Streets. Built in 1963 this hotel has been a popular destination spot for many families and vacationers. The original Plimhimmon Hotel was built in the early 20th century.

Other pictures around downtown

Ocean City inlet

Ocean City Bayside

Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City Beach

Sunset Park

Spring flowers blooming at Sunset Park in downtown Ocean City

Sunset in Ocean City

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.