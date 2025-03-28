59 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

PICTURES AROUND OCEAN CITY THIS WEEK

Boardwalk InfoDowntownGeneral Information
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 13 of 2025

Kite Loft
Kite Loft

 

Spring has sprung this week in Ocean City.  Baseball season has started and we are in the middle of March Madness college basketball!

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 22 and March 22.

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this thirteen week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Sunrise 2
Sunrise 2
Sunrise 1
Sunrise 1
Beach sunrise 3
Beach sunrise 3

 

Iconic buildings

This week we highlighted an older building.

Kite Loft
Kite Loft

The present Kite Loft building was constructed about 1930.  Prior to the Kite Loft business, which is located on the Ocean City boardwalk between 5th and 6th Streets, this building served as residential uses.  This is the 50th anniversary of this popular business!

 

Plim Plaza hotel
Plim Plaza hotel

The Plim Plaza hotel is also located on the Boardwalk between 1st and 2nd Streets.  Built in 1963 this hotel has been a popular destination spot for many families and vacationers.  The original Plimhimmon Hotel was built in the early 20th century. 

 

Other pictures around downtown

Ocean City inlet

At the Ocean City inlet
At the Ocean City inlet

 

Ocean City Bayside

Bayside birds
Bayside birds

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Bayside birds
Bayside birds
Boardwalk memorial bench
Boardwalk memorial bench

 

Ocean City Beach

OC beach after beach cleaners
OC beach after beach cleaners

 

Sunset Park

Spring flowers blooming at Sunset Park in downtown Ocean City

Spring flowers at Sunset Park
Spring flowers at Sunset Park

 

Sunset in Ocean City

Sunset
Sunset

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.

 

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Previous article
Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Brooks & Dunn to Headline Country Calling Festival 2025

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,010SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,010SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND