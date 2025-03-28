PICTURES AROUND OCEAN CITY THIS WEEK

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 13 of 2025
Spring has sprung this week in Ocean City. Baseball season has started and we are in the middle of March Madness college basketball!
Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 22 and March 22.
Pictures around Ocean City
Here’s some pictures of this thirteen week of 2025 in Ocean City.
Sunrises in Ocean City
Iconic buildings
This week we highlighted an older building.
The present Kite Loft building was constructed about 1930. Prior to the Kite Loft business, which is located on the Ocean City boardwalk between 5th and 6th Streets, this building served as residential uses. This is the 50th anniversary of this popular business!
The Plim Plaza hotel is also located on the Boardwalk between 1st and 2nd Streets. Built in 1963 this hotel has been a popular destination spot for many families and vacationers. The original Plimhimmon Hotel was built in the early 20th century.
Other pictures around downtown
Ocean City inlet
Ocean City Bayside
Ocean City Boardwalk
Ocean City Beach
Sunset Park
Spring flowers blooming at Sunset Park in downtown Ocean City
Sunset in Ocean City
Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.