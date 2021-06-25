Photo Friday Winner June 25th

0 Shares Email

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show family and friends enjoying the Air Show, Father’s Day, the Boardwalk and the beach, and lots of baby’s firsts and tradition, plus of course, smiling faces, all captured by your phones. This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Angie Waltemyer for this great photo of her kids getting ready to watch the Ocean City Airshow! Congratulations Angie. Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.