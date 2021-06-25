Photo Friday Winner June 25th

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show family and friends enjoying the Air Show, Father’s Day, the Boardwalk and the beach, and lots of baby’s firsts and tradition, plus of course, smiling faces, all captured by your phones. This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to
Jolly Roger is for this great photo of her kids getting ready to watch the Ocean City Airshow! Congratulations Angie. Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest. Angie Waltemyer
Angie Waltemyer – Watching the air show!
Laddie Springer – Love is in the air in OC!
Bethany Sampsel – Quality time with Dad at our favorite place on Father’s Day!
Katie Dill – Father and Son enjoying the jets flying by.
Laura Mckinney – Those thunderbird jets were super loud!
Phil Anderson – Watching the airshow on 12th Street. Building new a new generation of memories with my new grandson.
Lindsay Etzler – First solo adventure with my girls in Ocean City and we had the best weekend!
Natalie Adams – Scarlett says making sandcastles is always fun in Ocean City
Jessica Younkins – Enjoying a day at the beach
Lauren Glushenko – Wait. Wait. Wait.
Evelyn Lamplugh -Momom and her granddaughters in OC ! It was Cheetah Day LOL
Dave Kimball – The girls love walking the boardwalk at nights!
Courtni Flip – This is Our favorite walk!! Love our time at the beach with family.
Jenn Miller – Our son Caed’s first time at the beach at 7 months old this past weekend. He loves OCMD as much as his three big sisters! Thank you OC for a great time as always! It was the perfect Fathers Day weekend and the Air Show was fantastic!
Stephanie Braun – That feeling after waiting 11 months to return to OCMD!
Janelle Karlavage – Cousins loving Peggy the Pegasus on the beach!
Tonya Farmer – Hyatt Place in Ocean City offers such fun lil events. We got to meet Mando!
Donna Gordon Kestermann – Poppy and his grand daughter having a great time making memories
Melinda Lynn Lentz – My grandson at OC celebrating his 3rd birthday. He loves the beach. He looks making sand castles and looking for the sand crabs.
Anthony Bonome – An Ocean City Maryland sunrise !
Janelle Karlavage – What the kid wants the kid gets! Peggy heading back to the hotel.
Natalie Adams – The dinosaurs were very hungry at Nicks Mini Golf
Bambi Ramos – Just 3 young men enjoying OC for the first time
Stephanie Rieger – Schools out! Girls trip to the beach
Ashley Smith – My daughter taking a break in front of the big tire at Ripleys, while enjoying the beautiful sunset behind her!
Stephanie Rieger – Enjoy a beautiful night and delicious food at rope walk and of course Pop had to get his picture taken lol!
Holly Jones Ireland – Chip’s first time on the boardwalk
Tiffany Rickus – My son living it up!! Fishing on the pier.
Sharita Tanner – Beach pics are the best ! We love ocean city !!! Pick us so we can come back for some fun on the rides .. we get on back to back
Stephanie Ryan – Jumping for joy every time we’re at Ocean City!!
Stephanie Ryan – Jumping for joy every time we’re at Ocean City!!
Beth Howe – My daughter and her dad playing in the sand.
Lana Eisenhart Souder – My granddaughter Alexis relaxing on the bayside dock!
Nichole Mumbauer – Firefighters on vacation
Jayme Perry – A Fox watching the sunrise near the boardwalk at the Crystal Beach Hotel.
Natalie Smith – They were so excited for the drone show last night at Sundaes in the Park that it was hard to contain themselves. The show did not disappoint! It was AWESOME!
Tina Shrum – This is my grandson Landon on his first trip to Ocean City!
Lana Eisenhart Souder – A yearly photo!
Sharita Tanner – Gotta stop to snap a picture under the Boardwalk sign. So much to see and do in OC! Always a great time!
Shawn Brenda Payne – Baby girl first trip to beach 2021 she loved the water and sand. Other than trying to eat the sand
Rebecca Jones – Excited to go mini golf!
Desiree Parry – Day well spent at the best place in the world!
Amy Caplan – Taken from the lifeguard chair behind the Carousel!
Jennifer Lynn Osborne – My mother relaxing outside The Commander Hotel when we came down for Springfest.
Dani Rae – She said “I lay here, I love it”
Sharita Tanner – Ocean City is the best for picture remakes !!! How cute is this ?? we have been going for years now as you can see! It’s one of our favorite places .
Kimberly West-Sobus – Dallas is jumping for joy cause its vacation time with family
Anna Arustamyan – Beautiful bayside of Ocean city.
Daniel Loy – Eaten by the Sand Whale….Again (Tremors)
Lauriana Stahl Messinger – With all the hussel and bussel in the world this is the one place where we can all met to have true family time
Milton Johnson – Our son loves coming down and riding the rides and playing games winning prizes he really into it
Jennifer Owens – Biking riding on the boardwalk
Heidi Roberts – Loving my time at the best place on Earth
David Rossbach – Olivia says How great is this?
Teresa Hahn-Bachtell – “Lovin Ocean City”thinking about what he’s going to get into next
Katie Myers – Couldn’t resist this perfect moment
Sabrina Harris – 7 happy kiddos enjoying the beach and waiting for the wonderful air show yesterday!!
Kayla Fornwalt – Ready to catch some waves!
Deb Maggio – My girls taking a minute to admire the beautiful seashell seahorse they made!
Kellie Sullivan Deprima – Her first time seeing the ocean. I grew up in Ocean City so I was so honored to take my grand daughter on her first vacation. She was amazed by everything