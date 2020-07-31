Photo Friday Winner July 31st

Anne Neely
4 hours ago
As July comes to an end,  we are still enjoying the photos you are sending us of your Summer Vacation:  2020 Version in Ocean City Md. Here are a selection of your pictures of Ocean City submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest.  They show family, fun, beautiful scenery, and memorable moments, all captured by your phones. This weeks winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Corin Iaccarino Di Paola,  for this great action shot picture of her family on the Ocean City beach!  Congratulations Corin! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.

This week’s winner – Corin Iaccarino Di Paola
Brianne Drumm –
Family boardwalk fun!
Wendy Davis – OCMD Beach Patrol
Alicia Bubash – Best ice cream ever!
Gene Walp III
Andrew Sackett – Our family vacation July 4th!
Lisa Jendral Pickur –
Ocean fun!
Brianne Drumm – Sunset on the bay. A view that’ll never get old.
Jamie Spencer – OC is our favorite place on this Earth!
Kenny Simpson – My Grandson Camden 89th St
Theresa McGreal –
Beautiful day Saturday!

Lauren Lower Shutt
Michelle Wilson
Jamie Perry
Sara Brown
Tammy Jurkowski
Missy Steward
Michelle Renee – What’s not to smile about?
Angela Sanders
Sarah O Toole
Stacy Tillman
Dan Flynn
Colleen Phillips
Lew Marion
Tiffany Rose Lagosky
Kristi Todaro
Brian Strauss
Nicole Baker
Beverly Butler
Deb Hefflefinger –
Sunset at Northside Park
Stacy Tillman – Macky’s
Lana Eisenhart Souder – Beautiful walk after a delicious dinner!
Laura Jackman – Enjoying a peaceful night on the beach
Brittany George Cropper – My baby enjoying the beach, first time for her in Ocean City!!!
Stephanie Ryan – Sunrise beach waiting for her guests
Stephanie Wilson Atkinson – My beautiful daughter enjoying the waves in May
Sheila Taylor
Melissa Engert
Lori Foster McGee
Missy McCaulley – Storm clouds moving in on the 33rd Street Beach on 7/22
Stephanie Ryan – We love you Ocean City
