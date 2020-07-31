Photo Friday Winner July 31st

As July comes to an end, we are still enjoying the photos you are sending us of your Summer Vacation: 2020 Version in Ocean City Md. Here are a selection of your pictures of Ocean City submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest. They show family, fun, beautiful scenery, and memorable moments, all captured by your phones. This weeks winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Corin Iaccarino Di Paola, for this great action shot picture of her family on the Ocean City beach! Congratulations Corin! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.