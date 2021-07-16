73.3 F
Photo Friday Winner July 16th, 2021

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week.  They show family and friends enjoying the bonfires on the beach, winning prize on  the Boardwalk,  the young and the old, boat rides, jet ski rides, amusement rides, pizza and ice cream, and lots of happy, smiling faces!  This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is David Slair for this great photo of two young best friends enjoying an evening on the Boardwalk.  Congratulations David!  Keep taking pictures of  Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.

David Slair – Two besties living the life at the boardwalk. First timer on the left and second time for my daughter.

Megan Curry – Our crew riding the coaster 3 weeks ago on the boardwalk!

Sharita Tanner – When you win on one of the hardest games on the boardwalk !! Woohoo! Makes for a great day

Alandra Santos – Having the best time in OC currently!!

April Strasser – Twinning it up in OC 2021 vacation

Laci Rice Marsh – My sons first time go carting at speed world, can’t wait to go again! He talks about it all the time, this made our trip so memorial as this was something his father and I love to do and now we can do it together as a family.

Leneta Burriss – Morning walk. Turned around and just had to snap a picture.

Amanda Bailey – Our first bonfire on the beach!

Gretchen Zerbe – Just a little snack on the beach!!! Yummy!!

Lori Carpenter Flynn – Living his best life!

Scott Fry – Ariella and Abigail at Baja Amusements 2 weeks ago

Robert Lidke – You are NEVER too old to play in the sand.

Betsy Policicchio – Evening boat ride.

Angela Locke – We love getting pictures with the statues on the beach. Always great to compare them to years past.

Mike Snedaker – Pizza on boards

Alexa South – Fun times as always July 10th

Robert Henney – Beautiful morning

Alexis Vakoutis – Last picture these friends had together was 2010.

Melanie Schleiniger – Logan’s first time holding a sand crab! She loved it and it was safely returned into the ocean

Desiree Parry – Family photo

Jamie Hackman-Vital – She said she wanted to ride it just got back a month ago and ready to come back again. Up up and away !

Ashley Lynn – It was his smile for me.

Catherine Zeta Scarn – the family at seacrets

Sharita Tanner – Have to get a picture in the big chair on the beach . My kids enjoyed their trip to OC as always !

Lauren Pascoe Kayrish -Taking in that morning sun!

Betsy Policicchio -Sundaes in the park.

Jennifer LG – Last week before the storm came through. Sand, surf, sun, FUN!

Chelsea Reed – My youngest (on the left) first time on the beach with her big sissy!! Love these kind of memories ❤️ can’t wait to go back!!!

Kristen Miller Burkhardt – Long distance cousins
that get together in OC every year! Even if we are traveling back and forth to Waldorf for a state softball tournament, we will find time to spend with family!!!

Joni Coken – My granddaughter Aubrey having a great time as Moana on the beach

Pipilotta Longstocking
Beautiful Sunset at Jolly Roger. Their favorite place since they were babies

Charity Youngblood – My husband having his morning coffee.

Nichole Rannels – @the Holiday Inn Ocean City and suites 17th street in June!

Dawn Marie – My nieces big Wipeout lol

Leandra Summerlin – My husband on a fishing trip, the angler in ocean city. He won the biggest fish on his trip

Heather Reath – Cousins approaching the “boards” on Wicomico Street!!

Jennifer Millett – Can’t beat Thrashers and Skee Ball. We always have a blast in OC.

Jamie Snyder – Rainy day called for some bikes on the boardwalk and this little guy was just obsessed with the “HUGE” shark

