Photo Friday Winner July 16th, 2021

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show family and friends enjoying the bonfires on the beach, winning prize on the Boardwalk, the young and the old, boat rides, jet ski rides, amusement rides, pizza and ice cream, and lots of happy, smiling faces! This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is David Slair for this great photo of two young best friends enjoying an evening on the Boardwalk. Congratulations David! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.