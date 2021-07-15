The 4 Best Places To View The Sunset in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

The 2021 The Best of Ocean City® voting is closed and the winners have been announced. If it’s one thing Ocean City has is the most beautiful sunsets. Watching the sunset and the elegant reflection the bay gives off is exquisite. Here are some places that the Ocean City community believes have the best view of the sunset!
Seacrets, Jamaica USA is a waterfront bar, restaurant & nite club in Ocean City, MD offering Caribbean-inspired dishes, tropical specialty drinks and live entertainment. No reservations, seating is first come, first serve. It’s the perfect spot to sit back and watch the sun go down over the bay at the end of a fun packed day in Ocean City.
The Ropewalk has family-friendly lunch, dinner, and sunsets from the bayfront deck, or one of the fire pit tables in the sand. Ropewalk prides itself on providing the freshest ingredients, in a comfortable setting, with extraordinary service. Great place for kids to play during the day, and a beautiful spot to watch the sunset over the Assateague Bay while enjoying a delicious meal in the evening.
Fager’s Island is an Ocean City, Maryland landmark located in the bay on 60th Street. Enjoy American & regional dining with a global influence in their bayfront restaurant or on their casual waterfront decks. As the sun sets, guests wait with anticipation for the 1812 Overture to be played, climaxing as the sun disappears below the horizon, and the streamers make an appearance while everyone applauds! The sun has done it again!
And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…
Seacrets
Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021. We think you should definitely give Seacrets a try if you would like to experience an eye-capturing view of the sunset.