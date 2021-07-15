The 4 Best Places To View The Sunset in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

Fager’s Island is an Ocean City, Maryland landmark located in the bay on 60th Street. Enjoy American & regional dining with a global influence in their bayfront restaurant or on their casual waterfront decks. As the sun sets, guests wait with anticipation for the 1812 Overture to be played, climaxing as the sun disappears below the horizon, and the streamers make an appearance while everyone applauds! The sun has done it again!

And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…

Seacrets

Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021. We think you should definitely give Seacrets a try if you would like to experience an eye-capturing view of the sunset.