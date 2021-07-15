73.3 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
BEST OF OCEAN CITYListsNews

The 4 Best Places To View The Sunset in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

By Khaliq Keyes
0
103

The 2021 The Best of Ocean City® voting is closed and the winners have been announced.  If it’s one thing Ocean City has is the most beautiful sunsets. Watching the sunset and the elegant reflection the bay gives off is exquisite. Here are some places that the Ocean City community believes have the best view of the sunset!

 

3
Seacrets

Seacrets, Jamaica USA is a waterfront bar, restaurant & nite club in Ocean City, MD offering Caribbean-inspired dishes, tropical specialty drinks and live entertainment. No reservations, seating is first come, first serve. It’s the perfect spot to sit back and watch the sun go down over the bay at the end of a fun packed day in Ocean City.

2
Ropewalk

The Ropewalk has family-friendly lunch, dinner, and sunsets from the bayfront deck, or one of the fire pit tables in the sand. Ropewalk prides itself on providing the freshest ingredients, in a comfortable setting, with extraordinary service. Great place for kids to play during the day, and a beautiful spot to watch the sunset over the Assateague Bay while enjoying a delicious meal in the evening.

1
Fager’s Island

Fager’s Island is an Ocean City, Maryland landmark located in the bay on 60th Street. Enjoy American & regional dining with a global influence in their bayfront restaurant or on their casual waterfront decks. As the sun sets, guests wait with anticipation for the 1812 Overture to be played, climaxing as the sun disappears below the horizon, and the streamers make an appearance while everyone applauds! The sun has done it again!

 

And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…

Seacrets

Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021.  We think you should definitely give Seacrets a try if you would like to experience an eye-capturing view of the sunset.

Previous articleBEST AGENT SEARCH
Next articlePhoto Friday Winner July 16th, 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,821FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,821FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND