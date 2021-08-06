Photo Friday Winner August 6th 2021

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show friends and family, annual visits, first visits, boat rides and fishing, boogie boards on the beach, walks on the Boardwalk, sandcastles and sunsets, little kids and big waves, arcades and rides, dinner out, special drinks, and so much more! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Ginger Baltimore for this great photo of someone head over heels to be on vacation in Ocean City. Congratulations Ginger! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.