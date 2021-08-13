Photo Friday Winner August 13th 2021

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show friends and family, many of who are fishing during a week where the White Marlin Open was all the talk. Boat rides, go-kart rides, walks on the beach and winning prizes on the Boardwalk, sunny days and rainy days, wide awake having so much fun, or fast asleep after too much fun, and so much more! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to
Jolly Roger is Lindsay Muir Johnson for this great action packed shot of someone happily taking a leap of faith into the bay in Ocean City. Congratulations Lindsay! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s penultimate Photo Friday Contest.
Lindsay Muir Johnson – Mia jumping into August and WMO week!
Karin Palmer – Sunset fishing during the White Marlin Open!
Kathie Baldwin – Go Karts are fun for all!
Katelyn Powell – Family
April Strasser – Twinning in OC last month
Deb Maggio – Enjoying the view of the beach from the Sea Watch balcony!
Mary Godfrey Artes – My hubby being a big kid on the boardwalk and winning me a prize!
Amanda Marie – Ready to look for dolphins
Kelly Wright – Parks and Rec Boogie Board Camp out of Endless Summer surf shop. Great program and my granddaughter Lilly was quite smitten with her instructor.
Lisa Byers – My girls love OC!
Story Haensler – Sundaes in the park the weekend I bought my first beach house 7/18/21
Karen Morgan – Look Ma..no hands in OCMD
Rachel Rowe Geiger – Proud of his catch!
Tom Fronina – Watching the sea gulls together
Amanda Drummond – Enjoying the pontoon boat in the bay
Ashley Ward-Gilley – Favorite days are beach days at OCMD!
Melissa Heckman – Finally getting to spend some family time with his big sister after her return from a year deployment in the sandbox!
Stacey Harman – They were knocked out asleep on the bus from the beach and boardwalk all day. Their 1st trip ever to the beach
Tiffany Miller Thomas – My dad passed away in may so I took my mom and boys to the beach for the day so she could get out
William Kirk – 6 years ago in Ocean City (Holiday Inn) we announced “we’re having a baby girl named Angelina.” We came back to the same hotel a couple weeks ago with our 5.5 year old daughter who told EVERYONE she met, “I was here 6 years ago, but I couldn’t go swimming in the pool or beach because I was still in Mommy’s belly.” 🙂 Great memories are made in OC MD.
Jennifer Clark Gibson – Jacob having fun!
Reem Saba – 130th taken when we had to get out of the ocean because of the thunder.
Christine Nicole – Remi enjoying his first OCMD sunrise.
Lenny Mervine – Tuna fishing in ocean city md is the best
Danielle Barlet – This was the 2nd night we was there.
Brittany Lanning – We all had a blast. Just booked another stay to come down in September
Christy Hawkins Spurgeon – Multi- generations of cousins coming together again this summer to spend quality time together
Stacy Snedden – Got to see this sand art work that someone done. Very cool. Especially when it was are last night there..
Sara Dell Partin – Even a rainy day couldn’t keep us from enjoying the beach!
Jennifer Mueller Clark – Ollie and Teddy on 133rd St. Their summer home away from home (Ohio)!
Sharon Walker LeCompte – Our puppy at Montego Bay watching the fireworks
Barbara Egresits – My 13 year old daughter practicing some ballet moves at the pier while watching the sunrise.
Melissa Renee – Our last day in Ocean City. We had a great 10 days with amazing weather! Great vacation!
Angela Parrish Hoover – My birthday tradition for over 20 years- breakfast at Dough Roller on the boards, followed by biking the boards then laying on the beach the rest of the day!
Mandy Shanahan-Ottey – Mackenzie, Madison, and Andrew loving beach life!
Sandra Kitch – My Granddaughter and her cousins me and my Daughter Took the bigger kids to Ocean City Maryland for the day and they had a ball
Ashley Mowery-Steele – This is my husband with our 3.5 year old twins. They were born 2 months premature, and started life out on the NICU “beach” under lights and monitors. We are so delighted to take our babies to the actual beach in one of our favorite spots!
Deb Thoman – Just look at his smile he just loves the Beach at Ocean City.
Diana Carter – My Granddaughter Harper fishing for her first time in Assawoman Bay.
Kimberly Lynn – When your dog just wants to chill at the beach
Nicole DiFonzo – Living the beach life is exhausting
Jessica Baney – Had a blast at OCMD in July, we had great weather and we enjoyed a nice family vacation before we send our oldest off to college, our two beauties! Picture perfect!
Jessica Stefanow – My daughter’s first time seeing the sunrise at the beach!
Dana Lyell Clark – We haven’t been to OC in 7 years. We were finally able to go and this guy was beyond excited.
Brittany Garrison – Baby girl’s 1st trip to the ocean and 1st white marlin open. She absolutely loved the beach.
Christy Infussi – Lifeguard and training
India Danielle Johnson – Celebrating my June birthday at coconuts with my husband, 3 year old, and I was 34 weeks pregnant. Can’t wait to go back and get another picture with all of us
Jamie Wallauer – Little fishing magician
Shannon Nesslerodt Miller – My little water bug loves the ocean.
Christina Schultheis -Love a beautiful bayside sunset!
Dave Kimball – My youngest not expecting that big of a wave lol
Wendy Myers Maempel – My beautiful granddaughter Olivia at the Angler dock 6/13/21