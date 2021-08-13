Photo Friday Winner August 13th 2021

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show friends and family, many of who are fishing during a week where the White Marlin Open was all the talk. Boat rides, go-kart rides, walks on the beach and winning prizes on the Boardwalk, sunny days and rainy days, wide awake having so much fun, or fast asleep after too much fun, and so much more! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Lindsay Muir Johnson for this great action packed shot of someone happily taking a leap of faith into the bay in Ocean City. Congratulations Lindsay! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s penultimate Photo Friday Contest.