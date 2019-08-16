Photo Friday: Lightning bolts, sunsets, rainbows and french fries!

Happy Friday, Ocean City lovers! Every week throughout the summer, we accept photo submissions for our Photo Friday contest. From the posted photos, we randomly choose a winner to receive a prize, usually two tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements. This week our winner is Christine Lutz, who submitted a photo of the sun setting from Northside Park, and won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congratulations!
You could win, too — justsubmit your vacation photos here! Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win. (It also helps your chances to submit photos that are large, horizontally-oriented and not pixelated or blurry.)
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. Anne has three red headed children (who don’t have Scottish accents) and over the years she has been a stay at home mom, an Ocean City business owner, and has worked at her children’s school. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.