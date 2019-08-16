Photo Friday: Lightning bolts, sunsets, rainbows and french fries!

Anne
August 16, 2019
Happy Friday, Ocean City lovers!  Every week throughout the summer, we accept photo submissions for our Photo Friday contest. From the posted photos, we randomly choose a winner to receive a prize, usually two tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements. This week our winner is Christine Lutz, who submitted a  photo of the sun setting from Northside Park, and won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congratulations! 

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win. (It also helps your chances to submit photos that are large, horizontally-oriented and not pixelated or blurry.)

Nikki Eori Baker says this was taken July 2019
off the balcony of Gateway Grand.
Christine Lutz Summer took this photo during a sunset run at Northside Park
Judy Link Knaub sent this in of Thrashers fries with the required vinegar!
Heather Davis Helm took this picture of the moonrise overlooking the Inlet .
Tash Singh says this is when you listen to the waves more than your mom.
Beautiful sunset at Fish Tails
..Beach Babe…Ocean City Beach on 16th Street, Mandy DeWitt’s 9 year old daughter striking a pose
Sunrise on 81st street
Ocean City Beach Bunny! Granddaughter, Mila, looking adorable.
Cindi Davis captured the sunrise on the beach at 136th street.
A Sea Gull up close stepping out!
Best seashell find in Ocean City says Melissa Bridge
“The night the lights went out in OC”. Picture taken July 23 by Britt Renner from the balcony of the Sea Watch.
Jamie Stewart capture the sunrise on 12th street, August 8th
Rainbow from the boardwalk

 

 

 

 

 

 

