Photo Friday: Lightning bolts, sunsets, rainbows and french fries!

Happy Friday, Ocean City lovers! Every week throughout the summer, we accept photo submissions for our Photo Friday contest. From the posted photos, we randomly choose a winner to receive a prize, usually two tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements. This week our winner is Christine Lutz, who submitted a photo of the sun setting from Northside Park, and won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congratulations!

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win. (It also helps your chances to submit photos that are large, horizontally-oriented and not pixelated or blurry.)