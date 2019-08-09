Photo Friday, August 9, 2019

Photo Friday, August 9, 2019

From sunrises to sunsets and sunny days to stormy skies, here is a selection of your pictures of Ocean City for our Photo Friday contest. This week our winner is Ray Schearer, who submitted the picture of the stormy skies over Assateague Island, and won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congratulations! You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here. Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win. (It also helps your chances to submit photos that are large, horizontally-oriented and not pixelated or blurry.) 

Ray Schearer’s photo of the storm on August 4th taken on Assateague Island
James Ebenhoch enjoyed the sunsets and sunrises of Ocean City
Deonna Lyn Our loves the beach in Ocean City Md
Sunset at Northside Park, by Melissa Kizis
Jodie Kerns’ boys love Ocean City
Michele Scopel Muir’s view from the Princess Bayside.
Hit by a wave on the beach near Flamingo Motel. Love their expressions says mom Kelly Jay.
Brian Kelly was enjoying the sunset at the Angler
Great picture of Marissa Gayle Custis and Jolly Rodger taken on the Boardwalk
Jennifer Hieber son enjoying a day on Assateague Island
Girl on a beach by Jennifer Hieber
Michele Bernot’s view of the fireworks at Northside Park
Jason Carst was looking out through the lagoon to the bay at Gullway on 28th Street.
Don Baker said he was coming back from the OC Princess Fishing Boat when he got this image.
Kelly Jane Thomas caught the sunrise on 45th street
Splash! by Chrystal Leigh
This little boy is taking it all in. By Heather Bucklew
On top of the world by Julie Snyder

 

 

