Photo Friday, August 9, 2019

From sunrises to sunsets and sunny days to stormy skies, here is a selection of your pictures of Ocean City for our Photo Friday contest. This week our winner is Ray Schearer, who submitted the picture of the stormy skies over Assateague Island, and won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congratulations! You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here. Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win. (It also helps your chances to submit photos that are large, horizontally-oriented and not pixelated or blurry.)