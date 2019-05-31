Photo Friday: Kicking off the season over Memorial Day Weekend

5 Shares Share Email

Happy Friday, Ocean City lovers! Today marks our second Photo Friday of the season. Every other week in the spring and summertime, we accept photo submissions and compile about 10-20 into a blog just like this one. Out of the posted photos, we randomly choose a winner to receive a prize, usually to an Ocean City restaurant or entertainment like Jolly Roger Amusements. This week, Kelley O’Dell, who submitted the above photo of the West Ocean City landscape overlooking the Assawoman Bay on Memorial Day, won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congrats, Kelley!

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win.

Submit your photos by June 13 and we’ll publish them to our site on June 14, then pick a winner to receive two Jolly Roger tickets that will be good for the entire 2019 season. There’s no theme for our next Photo Friday, but last week’s was Memorial Day Weekend. Here are your photos from the holiday weekend, along with a few shots from the weekend prior.