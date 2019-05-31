Photo Friday: Kicking off the season over Memorial Day Weekend

Happy Friday, Ocean City lovers! Today marks our second Photo Friday of the season. Every other week in the spring and summertime, we accept photo submissions and compile about 10-20 into a blog just like this one. Out of the posted photos, we randomly choose a winner to receive a prize, usually to an Ocean City restaurant or entertainment like Jolly Roger Amusements. This week, Kelley O’Dell, who submitted the above photo of the West Ocean City landscape overlooking the Assawoman Bay on Memorial Day, won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congrats, Kelley! 

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win

Submit your photos by June 13 and we’ll publish them to our site on June 14, then pick a winner to receive two Jolly Roger tickets that will be good for the entire 2019 season. There’s no theme for our next Photo Friday, but last week’s was Memorial Day Weekend. Here are your photos from the holiday weekend, along with a few shots from the weekend prior. 

Safari tour 5/26 osprey.
Sunday May 26 at the Atlantis Condominium.
Josie brought the rolls to the beach, freshly baked
Ocean city Ninja warrior obstacle course 5/27
These flags are on display in the park in Ocean Pines to remember all of those who have severed our country, fought and died for our country. They are so beautiful lowing in the wind.
I thought that this photo was so appropriate for the Memorial Weekend, it is a new memorial on display in the park in Ocean Pines.
“ Dream Big Little Mermaid “ This photo of My Daughter Selena was taken in the Sand just off the boardwalk of The Crystal Beach Hotel. It was a day full of fun and excitement in the sand. My oldest daughter and I promised my youngest daughter Selena a Mermaid Tail.
Coulter Donaway, 9, of Snow Hill, MD, fishing near Assateague over Memorial Day weekend.
Unique Sunrise Skyline
Kicking back…..
Locks of Love. Ocean City Boardwalk Pier. Taken Memorial Day 2019.
Ocean City. May 16,2019.
Sunset. Assateague Island. May, 15,2019.
Nora living her best life in Pocomoke City over the weekend celebrating turning 1 !
Sunrise. 118th street, May 13, 2019
On the bay behind Embers. May 23,2019
OC boardwalk
Grand hotel and spa 5/25 sunrise
Grand hotel and spa Ocean city boardwalk
“Good morning, Ocean City”
