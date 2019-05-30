Ocean City Beach Patrol Testing for Summer 2019

16 Shares Share Email

The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) will hold a pre-employment physical skills evaluation on Saturday, June 1, to fill openings in the 2019 employment roster. The pre-employment evaluation is being held in Ocean City, in the area of Dorchester Street and the beach. There are no pre-certification requirements and experience in ocean rescue is not necessary to apply. All training and certifications will be provided in a paid ($13.55 hr) Surf Rescue Academy, which is being conducted in Ocean City, beginning June 16, 2019.

Registration/check-in for the test begins at 9 a.m. on Dorchester Street and the Boardwalk. After orientation and an English language proficiency test, applicants should prepare for a full day of testing beginning shortly after registration. Candidates will swim 400m, run 300m, perform simulated swimming rescues, and demonstrate the capacity to run fast in timed sprint races. Water-related activities take place in the Atlantic Ocean with all running activities on the beach.

Although pre-registration is not required, candidates are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the test by visiting www.ococean.com/ocbp. The Beach Patrol requires acceptable proof of age of all candidates, which can be a driver’s license, birth certificate or U.S. passport. Without proper proof of age, applicants will not be permitted to participate. In addition, applicants must be 17 years old or older prior to June 24, 2019, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian during the entire testing process.

Following the physical skills evaluation, those meeting qualifying standards are eligible for appointment to the Beach Patrol’s Surf Rescue Academy (SRA), which is being conducted in Ocean City beginning on June 16th. The SRA is eight days long and provides all training and certifications required to be a Surf Rescue Technician while earning $13.55 per hour, with an increase to $14.94 after a three week probation period (2018 pay rates).

If interested in the 2020 season, testing for next season begins this August and you may register for future testing dates, beginning on June 2, 2019. For additional information, please contact the Ocean City Beach Patrol at 410-289-7556 or visit www.oceancitymd.gov/ocbp .