Photo Friday Contest Winner June 22nd 2023

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our Photo Friday Contest. We received pictures of babies, toddlers, teenagers and older folk, first visits, boat rides, fun on the Boardwalk, sunsets and sunrises, Air Show views, mini golf games, seagulls and horses, playing, resting and eating, and all the things we love to do during our visits to Ocean City Md. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Kayla Standish for this blue skied picture of someone hard at work digging a whole in the sand, with plenty of sand toys around him to add to the fun. Congratulations Kayla! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday June 23rd, on Facebook, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture!

**PLEASE NOTE: we will never post a comment on your photo telling you you have won the contest, or to click on a link to win the contest. We will always announce the winner’s name with a post on our Facebook Page each Thursday, and an article on https://www.oceancity.com, and we will always ask you to contact us. Please be aware of scammers.**