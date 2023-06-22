65.2 F
Photo Friday Contest Winner June 22nd 2023

AssateagueAnimals on AssateagueFamily
By Anne

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our Photo Friday Contest. We received pictures of babies, toddlers, teenagers and older folk, first visits, boat rides, fun on the Boardwalk, sunsets and sunrises, Air Show views, mini golf games, seagulls and horses, playing, resting and eating, and all the things we love to do during our visits to Ocean City Md. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week.  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Kayla Standish for this blue skied picture of someone hard at work digging a whole in the sand, with plenty of sand toys around him to add to the fun.  Congratulations Kayla! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday June 23rd, on Facebook, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture! 

**PLEASE NOTE: we will never post a comment on your photo telling you you have won the contest, or to click on a link to win the contest. We will always announce the winner’s name with a post on our Facebook Page each Thursday, and an article on https://www.oceancity.com, and we will always ask you to contact us. Please be aware of scammers.**

Kayla Standish – My little beach lover enjoying the sand
Alexis Marie – No caption needed
William Kirk – 7 year old “Captain” Angelina’s favorite thing in Ocean City MD is sailing on the Sail Alyosha.
Katie Carter – In his Prime hoodie from the boardwalk playing put put in our happy place!
Judy Mowers Dietz – Another amazing OC Sunset from Assateague House, Worcester St.
Michelle Owen – Celebrating #highschoolgraduation2023 enjoyed the rodeo and then Ripley’s big sister chasing down little brother on boardwalk
Elaine N Jeff Anderson – Enjoying feeding the birds at the OC inlet
Donna Fogle – OC Officers
Colleen Cox – The ponies were so
Close to our cabana, it was amazing!!! From last week!!!
Rebecca Kennedy Shifflett – First time my granddaughter visited Ocean City and she loved everything about it.
Dave Szimanski – OC from Assateague.
Michelle Travis – A perfect beach day!
Diana Brown – Siena loves OC & Jolly! Be back in 2 weeks! 🇺🇸 can’t wait!
Amy Pullifrone – Sand soccer!! Winning tickets for my son whose team won 4-0.
Michelle Travis – My grandson last week enjoying a day at the pool!
Cynthia Mitzel – Wonderful fishing trip in the bay at the 50th Street Bridge. Love visiting OC every year.
Caroline Mcneal – Fun from the ferris wheel! We love Ocean City and go every year from Ohio.
Diana Brown – My granddaughters, Capri and Siena in Ocean City ￼last weekend
Crystal Ber Ziel – When you get to spend your birthday with your friends at ocean city!!
Jessica Lynn – This was last year, but my son had everyone on the beach cracking up playing with the seagulls
Debra Sterling Hewett – My daughter and grandson who is visiting from Austin Texas enjoying the Haunted House on the boardwalk!
David Rossbach – Olivia is jumping for joy cuz she’s at OC
Cathy Graham-Willis – My favorite place! Taken on June 9 2023. It’s our favorite getaway
Sharon King – First time visit to the Boardwalk for our grandson.
Michael Gualtieri – Walks on the beach catching great sunsets!!
Kristen Spencer – Two hours of kiddie rides at Trimpers! It was bittersweet as next year she will likely be too tall for some of the rides!!
Stephanie Clay – My boys first beach trip! Only 7 weeks old.
Stacey Feehley – There’s nothing better than watching the charter boats come back in through the inlet!
Diana Brown – Capri dreaming about seeing the mermaids at Jolly Rogers July 4th week coming back to OC
Brandon Champagne – Can’t forget thrasher fries while in Ocean city. But Seagulls will love you while on the beach. Feet in the sand at Ocean city isn’t complete without stop at Thrashers
Chris Rupinski Heyer – We ❤️ Ocean City!
Crystal Baker – Beautiful view of my kiddos, they love the beach!
Sarah Addis – Just a little sea shell hunting
Lynette Reyes – Our first family vacation in a long time. Its incredibly special because it includes the miracle baby of the family. My 10 month old, Carter. His first official vacation! He’s definitely a water baby.
Carol Anne – SUMMER! Our favorite place to be!
Ashley Weaver – My son playing with his jets, from last weekend at the air show.
Pamela Wigfield – He was on the fishing pier on boardwalk loving life
Angela Rivas – My sea shell girl
Liza Figueroa – One of my favorite pics I took at sunrise while in OC this year!
Mary Warren Williams – End of School Year beach celebration with her momma!!
TherealJena Prado -Beach bum official, My off-spring
Brittany Lloyd – Early April, OC was quiet and peaceful, our favorite time to walk the beach !
Kimberly West-Sobus – We were remembering my husband’s favorite place since he just passed away
Tonya Clark – Sand castles, waves and family time
Tonya Coles – Shark week!
Megan Funk – Beach baby!!
Donna Fogle – Lense ball
Tori Comeaux – A day in OC during Spring Break 2023
Sharon Imbert Demshock – Fun on the beach!!!
Tiffany O’Hara – We’re not crabby!
Karen Staton – Catching the perfect sunset in OC…
Megan Walling – My cool cat at the air show!
Laken Duriez – Enjoying a bike ride!
Amanda Bailey – We had the best view of the air show at jolly rogers mini golf!!
Craig Replogle – Enjoying the breeze and that ocean view! What’s better?!
Jonathan Cooper – Harley & Stella enjoying lunch break.
Lori Meilhammer – This pic is after boardwalk fun….
Lew Marion – Beach Romps
Nicole Marie – Boardwalk fun
Allison Harding – My daughter in front of the lifeguard chair near Golden Sands wearing her OCMD sweatshirt
 
Victoria Sadler – The chair is usually empty. Too much fun in the water
Tami Woodward Bailey – Pap Pap and baby enjoying the sights of the board walk
Gail Diepold – At 17th street beach. Does this hat look good on me?
Amber Moore – Sand art 2023 my daughter makes a design every year we go!
Brittany Nilo – These two best buddies had a blast seeing the mermaids this weekend and can’t wait to go back!!!
Heather A Welsh – Most people’s favorite place at the beach is the beach, my husbands is in the swimming pool.
Amber Gido – Trying to catch a wave
Linda Berenbach – My favorite!
Bree Marie – Soul soothing💙A recent mother/son trip.
Jessica Storck – The newest Boat Captain on the bay!
TherealJena Prado – My seashell rescue crewmember
Tonya Coles – The magic at the top… Jolly Rogers! ￼￼
Kelly Lynch Harnish – That feeling of sand between your toes and fingers for the first time!
Alicia Hennigan Guy – Sunset on Assateague Island.
Jessica Nusbaum – Stunning sunrise at the pier

 

Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

