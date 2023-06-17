 ART LEAGUE OF OCEAN CITY PRESENTS FREE “ARTS DAY IN THE PINES” ON JUNE 24

OCEAN CITY, MD — June 16, 2023 —The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to a free “Arts Day in the Pines” event on Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines. Free parking with complimentary shuttle service is available at Ocean Downs Casino. The rain date is Sunday, July 25.

The event will feature more than 40 artisans offering their original arts and crafts including pottery, paintings, glassware, fiber art, jewelry, and more. Guest will have the opportunity to meet the artists and buy directly from them.

“Veterans Memorial Park is a new location for us this year, and we are so excited to expand and grow this event even bigger than before,” Aubrey Sizemore, Art League Event Coordinator, said. “We had over 7,000 people attend Arts Day last year, so everyone loves the fun they’ll have for the whole family. Bring a chair and stay all day.”

Musical artists will perform original pieces throughout the day. Chino Rankin plays from 11 a.m.-noon; Jeremiah Coyne, 12:15-1 p.m.; Radio Ocean City will DJ from 1:15-2 p.m.; Parker’s Garden, 2:25-3 p.m.; eScape hAtch, 3:15-4 p.m.; and Marissa Levy, 4:15-5 p.m. During their time on stage, Radio Ocean City will feature kids’ contests with prizes including gift cards to area businesses, Fisher’s popcorn, and items from their business.

Food trucks will offer a variety of fare including Sandy’s Dog Gone Good Eats, Kona Ice, Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, Sweet Addiction, and The Street Kitchen. Beer and wine will also be available.

Children’s and family activities include bouncy houses, youth plein air painting, bubbles, coloring, geocaching, face painting, pipe cleaner art, planting, and tie dying. Special art classes for adults, including creating mini mosaic jewelry pendants and paint-alongs are also being offered for an extra fee.

Sponsors for the event include the Ocean Pines Association, Ocean Pines Recreation & Parks, Bluebird Farms, Dr. Bob Hieronimus, Fish Tales, Ocean Downs Casino, Old Pro Golf, The Berlin/Ocean City Optimist Club, Knights of Columbus, and Positive Energy.

More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.