Insider Interview: Susan Jones

Susan Jones kicks off OceanCity.com’s new interview series. She’s been a force in the local hospitality industry for three decades, leading the Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (HMRA). From the latest challenges to her first job at Layton’s on 16th, Susan answers questions that Ocean City lovers won’t want to miss.

OceanCity.com’s new insider interview series will bring unheard stories and scoops to those who love and care about the resort most. The series will address current hot topics, tourism and the town’s past, present and future.