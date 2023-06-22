65.2 F
Ocean City
Insider Interview: Susan Jones

NewsThis Week in Ocean City
By Logan Dubel

Susan Jones kicks off OceanCity.com’s new interview series. She’s been a force in the local hospitality industry for three decades, leading the Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (HMRA). From the latest challenges to her first job at Layton’s on 16th, Susan answers questions that Ocean City lovers won’t want to miss.

OceanCity.com’s new insider interview series will bring unheard stories and scoops to those who love and care about the resort most. The series will address current hot topics, tourism and the town’s past, present and future.

Logan Dubel
Logan Dubel is a contributor for OceanCity.com and the host of "This Week in Ocean City." He is a Baltimore County native, Franklin High School graduate, and an undergraduate journalism and media student at the University of Texas at Austin. He joined the OceanCity.com team in June 2020. On the shore, he has also served as a writer at the Art League of Ocean City and the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Logan has a strong passion for covering the news and its impact on Marylanders. Since arriving at OceanCity.com, he has covered the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, interviewed newsmakers including former First Lady Yumi Hogan, Mayor Rick Meehan, and members of the City Council, featured local businesses, and covered local events. As a collegiate journalist, Logan also works as a Life and Arts Reporter for The Daily Texan and an anchor/reporter for Texas Student Television. Most recently, he anchored live coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections and reported from the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet. Have a story idea? Contact logan@oceancity.com.

