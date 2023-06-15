Photo Friday Contest Winner June 15th 2023

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our Photo Friday Contest. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Kyle Sowinski for this adorable picture of someone enjoying the ocean without actually having to get into it! (We get it, those waves can be pretty powerful at times). Congratulations Kyle! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday June 16th, on Facebook, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture!

**PLEASE NOTE: we will never post a comment on your photo telling you you have won the contest, or to click on a link to win the contest. We will always announce the winner’s name with a post on our Facebook Page each Thursday, and an article on https://www.oceancity.com, and we will always ask you to contact us. Please be aware of scammers.**