If you haven’t managed a visit to Ocean City Md this year, or you have but are already home and missing it, we thought you might enjoy some photos of the Ocean City Boardwalk taken yesterday, when the sun was shining. We saw big wheels and amusement rides, Boardwalk entertainers, ice cream, popcorn and French fries being consumed en masse, and family and friends, young and old, out enjoying themselves.

Feel the need for a visit to Ocean City Md? Start here!