Photo Friday Contest Winner July 31st 2025

Thank you to everyone who made our Photo Friday contest special this week!
Your entries truly captured the heart of Ocean City: from joyful Boardwalk moments and sunny beach days to delicious ice cream and first-ever french fry experiences. We loved seeing everything from stunning sunsets and vibrant sunrises to sneaky seagulls, huge horses, adorable babies, and beloved grandmas, all reflecting both peaceful days and exciting evenings.
Every single photo was a winner in our eyes, showcasing the endless fun and beauty our favorite beach town has to offer. Keep those cameras clicking for next time!
Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page.
This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golfis Brooke Alexander Scuse for this great photo of four very scary hulks on the Boardwalk! Congratulations Brooke!
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart.
Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
