80.6 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Photo Friday Contest Winner July 31st 2025

FamilyOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne

Thank you to everyone who made our Photo Friday contest special this week!

Your entries truly captured the heart of Ocean City: from joyful Boardwalk moments and sunny beach days to delicious ice cream and first-ever french fry experiences. We loved seeing everything from stunning sunsets and vibrant sunrises to sneaky seagulls, huge horses, adorable babies, and beloved grandmas, all reflecting both peaceful days and exciting evenings.

Every single photo was a winner in our eyes, showcasing the endless fun and beauty our favorite beach town has to offer. Keep those cameras clicking for next time!

Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page. 

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Brooke Alexander Scuse for this great photo of four very scary hulks on the Boardwalk! Congratulations Brooke!

photo Friday Brooke Alexander Scuse Enjoying an afternoon walking the boardwalk.
Brooke Alexander Scuse – Enjoying an afternoon walking the boardwalk.

 

phnoto fray Aleah Lookingbill My son from air show weekend before the rain!
Aleah Lookingbill – My son from air show weekend before the rain!

 

 

photo Friday Angela Coyle My daughter living her best life, the end of June
Angela Coyle – My daughter living her best life, the end of June
photo Friday Anita Marie We got to meet OCMD Santa!
Anita Marie – We got to meet OCMD Santa!

 

phot Friday Brieana Marcin The best sunsets are captured at the beach in OCMD
Brieana Marcin – The best sunsets are captured at the beach in OCMD

 

photo Friday Cecilia Montes Sundown pic of one of OC’s famous natives! Taken while having dinner at TOAST on 4th of July, fireworks afterwards which were spectacular
Cecilia Montes – Sundown pic of one of OC’s famous natives! Taken while having dinner at TOAST on 4th of July, fireworks afterwards which were spectacular
photo Friday Carolyn Nicholson The deliciousness of your first time having Thrashers fries.
Carolyn Nicholson – The deliciousness of your first time having Thrashers fries.
photo Friday Brittany Young
Brittany Young

 

photo Friday Christina Schultheis Jumping the waves
Christina Schultheis – Jumping the waves

 

photo Friday Danielle Bozic Last night on the beach in their matching vacation shirts!
Danielle Bozic – Last night on the beach in their matching vacation shirts!
photo friday David E CH My big Wheel OC broadwalk
David E CH – My big Wheel OC boardwalk

 

photo Friday David Rossbach Easton flying high on the OC vibes
David Rossbach – Easton flying high on the OC vibes

 

photo Friday Eli Wathen Me and my sister having fun at trimpers
Eli Wathen – Me and my sister having fun at Trimpers
photo friday Heather Morgan Loving the view of the bay
Heather Morgan – Loving the view of the bay

 

photo Friday Janet Roselle Bauer Edward loves returning home for egg custard snowball at Fenwick Ice!
Janet Roselle Bauer – Edward loves returning home for egg custard snowball at Fenwick Ice!

 

photo Friday Katherine Altadonna The pure joy! Trimper Rides of Ocean City
Katherine Altadonna – The pure joy! Trimper Rides of Ocean City

 

photo Friday Karen Weber Making “sand angels”
Karen Weber – Making “sand angels”

 

photo Friday Julie Maloney What a blessing to wake up to the sun rising over the ocean. It's the best part of the day.
Julie Maloney – What a blessing to wake up to the sun rising over the ocean. It’s the best part of the day.
photo Friday Jessica Watson My GranBeauty went bananas for the minion on the boardwalk, guess you could say it was a-peeling!
Jessica Watson – My GranBeauty went bananas for the minion on the boardwalk, guess you could say it was a-peeling!
photo Friday Janine Harris Trump sighting on the OC Boardwalk
Janine Harris- Trump sighting on the OC Boardwalk
photo Friday Kim Roberts This was my daughters first trip to ocean city. We took a girls trip and we cannot wait to come back! Ocean city has our heart!
Kim Roberts – This was my daughters first trip to ocean city. We took a girls trip and we cannot wait to come back! Ocean city has our heart!
photo Friday Leahnralph Crawford We love the seagulls
Leahnralph Crawford – We love the seagulls
photo Friday Lisa Nettles My grandchildren hanging out in Ocean City,MD LAST WEEKEND
Lisa Nettles – My grandchildren hanging out in Ocean City,MD LAST WEEKEND

 

photo Friday Michele Lynn Maxwell Happy Christmas in July!!!!
Michele Lynn Maxwell – Happy Christmas in July!!!!

 

photo friday Michele Goodman Northside Park....Sun setting on a beautiful day for kayaking...
Michele Goodman – Northside Park….Sun setting on a beautiful day for kayaking…
photo Friday Michael Smith Took my daughter night fishing on stinky beach. Beautifull lit up OC in the background.
Michael Smith – Took my daughter night fishing on stinky beach. Beautifully lit up OC in the background.
photo Friday Michael Rossbach sunrise from the 142nd st dunes
Michael Rossbach – sunrise from the 142nd st dunes
photo friday Ron Peeples Mounted Ocean City police at the opening of SpringFest 2025.
Ron Peeples – Mounted Ocean City police at the opening of SpringFest 2025.
photo Friday Ron Peeples The wind is cooling the bay at Fager's Island during the WineFest on 4:26:2025.
Ron Peeples – The wind is cooling the bay at Fager’s Island during the WineFest on 4:26:2025.
photo Friday Scott Anderson Took this 2 weeks ago when we came down for a couple days. My 7 year old had to pose of course!
Scott Anderson – Took this 2 weeks ago when we came down for a couple days. My 7 year old had to pose of course!

 

photo Friday Sarah Foxwell Watching the boats come in
Sarah Foxwell – Watching the boats come in

 

photo Friday Samantha Fry It isn't a trip to OCMD without Dumsers!!
Samantha Fry – It isn’t a trip to OCMD without Dumsers!!

 

photo Friday Steve Arthur A day on the boardwalk
Steve Arthur – A day on the boardwalk

 

photo Friday Tina Wagner Dinner at Ropewalk
Tina Wagner – Dinner at Ropewalk

 

photo Friday Tracey Luersen Our kids just loving O.C. and so happy to be there!!
Tracey Luersen – Our kids just loving O.C. and so happy to be there!!

 

photo Friday Tj Carbaugh - Rainbow right after a storm last Saturday!!
Tj Carbaugh – Rainbow right after a storm last Saturday!!
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Enjoy Safe, Guarded Beaches This Summer in Ocean City and Maryland’s Assateague State Park

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,600SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,600SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND