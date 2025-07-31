The recent news of a tragic drowning at the unguarded Assateague Island National Seashore highlights the importance of visiting beaches with dedicated lifeguard coverage. While the federally managed beaches on the Maryland side of the national seashore remain unguarded, there are plenty of safe, lifeguarded beaches nearby where families and visitors can enjoy the water with peace of mind.

Ocean City: Nine Miles of Guarded Beaches

Ocean City, Maryland, is famous for its beautiful wide beaches—and even more so for the commitment to beach safety. The Ocean City Beach Patrol staffs lifeguards daily along the resort town’s nine miles of oceanfront shoreline from Memorial Day through Labor Day. These highly trained professionals maintain one of the best water safety records in the country.

Beachgoers can relax knowing lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at designated stands every day during the season. Ocean City also invests in extensive safety signage and rip current awareness programs, making it a top choice for those seeking both fun and security on the beach.

Assateague State Park: A Protected Coastal Gem

Just minutes from Ocean City lies Assateague State Park, the Maryland-managed portion of Assateague Island. Unlike the adjacent National Seashore beaches currently without lifeguards, Assateague State Park’s two miles of pristine ocean beaches remain fully staffed with lifeguards throughout the summer.

This state park is not only safer but also renowned for its stunning natural beauty and famous wild horses. Visitors can swim, surf, or simply relax on the sand knowing they are in a lifeguarded area. As noted by Maryland DNR, the state-managed beaches have maintained consistent coverage this season and will continue to do so.

The State Park also has a concession stand and showers/bath house. The bath house is currently under renovation.

Why Choose Guarded Beaches?

Statistics from the United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) demonstrate that the odds of a fatal drowning on a lifeguard-protected beach are 1 in 18 million. Assateague State Park alone averages more than 46 rescues per year, a testament to how critical lifeguards are to beach safety.

B. Chris Brewster, chair of the National Certification Committee at USLA, told The Baltimore Sun:

Plan Your Trip to Ocean City and Assateague State Park

If you’re planning a beach getaway this summer, choose guarded beaches for the safest experience. Ocean City and Assateague State Park offer the perfect combination of natural beauty, amenities, and peace of mind.

Ocean City Beaches: https://www.oceancity.com/beach-guide/

Assateague Guide : https://www.oceancity.com/assateague/

: https://www.oceancity.com/assateague/ Assateague State Park: dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/eastern/assateague.aspx

Whether you’re looking for a vibrant boardwalk scene in Ocean City or the tranquil charm of Assateague’s wildlife-filled dunes, these destinations ensure that lifeguards are there to keep you and your family safe.