Photo Friday Contest Winner July 24th 2025

Thank you to everyone who dove into our Photo Friday contest this week! You blew us away with your incredible shots, perfectly capturing that unique Ocean City vibe. Your photos told great stories, from big wheels and epic jumps to golden girls’ smiles and romantic kisses. You managed to catch full moons painting the night sky, and proved that even dogs and seagulls are ready for their close-ups!

Every single entry was a winner in our book, showcasing all the beauty and fun our favorite beach town has to offer. Keep those cameras clicking for next time!

Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Catherine Ross for this great photo of Baby having a blast in Ocean City, running on french fries and fun, like most of us do when here! Congratulations Catherine!