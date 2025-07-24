64.4 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Photo Friday Contest Winner July 24th 2025

FamilyOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne

Thank you to everyone who dove into our Photo Friday contest this week! You blew us away with your incredible shots, perfectly capturing that unique Ocean City vibe. Your photos told great stories, from big wheels and epic jumps to golden girls’ smiles and romantic kisses. You managed to catch full moons painting the night sky, and proved that even dogs and seagulls are ready for their close-ups!

Every single entry was a winner in our book, showcasing all the beauty and fun our favorite beach town has to offer. Keep those cameras clicking for next time!

Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page. 

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Catherine Ross for this great photo of Baby having a blast in Ocean City, running on french fries and fun, like most of us do when here!  Congratulations Catherine!

photo friday Catherine Ross Boardwalk vibes only ✨ Baby’s out past bedtime, fueled by Thrasher’s French fries and pure chaos. #OceanCityAfterDark #TooCoolForCurfew 🍼🌊🎡
Catherine Ross – Boardwalk vibes only ✨ Baby’s out past bedtime, fueled by Thrasher’s French fries and pure chaos. #OceanCityAfterDark #TooCoolForCurfew 🍼🌊🎡
Photo friday - Rachel Harper Brothers scooting on the boardwalk. Can’t wait to go back!
Rachel Harper – Brothers scooting on the boardwalk. Can’t wait to go back!
photo friday Destiny Kerns Walking to the beach to catch the end of the sun set! My one year old thinks he’s something when he puts his hands in his pockets!
Destiny Kerns – Walking to the beach to catch the end of the sun set! My one year old thinks he’s something when he puts his hands in his pockets!
photo friday - Lynne Portlock This is us 40 years later
Lynne Portlock – This is us 40 years later
photo friday Ashley Pickett Reaching for the moon and the stars ! Friday 7:11
Ashley Pickett – Reaching for the moon and the stars ! Friday 7:11
photo friday Amber Bechtel The most beautiful sunset!
Amber Bechtel – The most beautiful sunset!
photo frday Jennifer Salisbury Beautiful sunset sky!
Jennifer Salisbury – Beautiful sunset sky!

 

photo friday Michele Goodman Catching a sunset on the Bay in-between storms!! Montego Bay...
Michele Goodman – Catching a sunset on the Bay in-between storms!! Montego Bay…

 

 

photo friday - Rachel Harper Brothers scooting on the boardwalk. Can’t wait to go back!
Stephanie Benton – My mother & I did this on 7/6/25 at skydive OC to honor Dad b/c he loved doing this stuff while in the Army so what a better way todo something he loved on his 1 year anniversary of his passing. He be happy we did something he loved, and not being sad. Not that we aren’t sad b/c we definitely are but this would have made him happy. And I could hear him saying that’s my Girls
Photo friday - Scott Burlew
Scott Burlew
photo frday Karen Weber Seagull helping us find a parking spot at the inlet
Karen Weber – Seagull helping us find a parking spot at the inlet
photo friday - Kathy Ring Cousins on the OC Pier!
Kathy Ring – Cousins on the OC Pier!
photo friday Heidi Roberts The golden girls lol
Heidi Roberts – The golden girls lol
photo friiday Heather Morgan There’s always time to smile in ocean city!
Heather Morgan – There’s always time to smile in ocean city!
photo friday Jen Reed Hubby and I wouldn't have to hide at a Coldplay concert 😁
Jen Reed – Hubby and I wouldn’t have to hide at a Coldplay concert 😁
photo friday Gina Rivera Luszik Love us some Seacrets!!!
Gina Rivera Luszik – Love us some Seacrets!!!
photo friday Diana Stewart Alice Cooper at ocean city festival in May was an awesome time absolutely loved it had a blast
Diana Stewart – Alice Cooper at ocean city festival in May was an awesome time absolutely loved it had a blast
photo friday Debbie Gatta Dean Ax place in OC (can’t think of the name)
Debbie Gatta Dean – Axe place in OC (can’t think of the name)
photo friday Denise Sturm We were at Harpoon Hanna’s getting entertained by Dale Teat.
Denise Sturm – We were at Harpoon Hanna’s getting entertained by Dale Teat.

 

photo friday Diana Briscoe
Diana Briscoe
Photo Friday Wendy Lou Sunrise at the beach on 88th St
Wendy Lou – Sunrise at the beach on 88th St
photo friday Danielle Blair Sitting on the beach at sunset with my babies is my favorite place 💗🏖🌅
Danielle Blair – Sitting on the beach at sunset with my babies is my favorite place 💗🏖🌅
photo Friday Dan Flynn Sunset over rt. 50
Dan Flynn – Sunset over rt. 50
photo friday Katie Wachter Reelin' it in..Bayside edition.
Katie Wachter – Reelin’ it in..Bayside edition.
photo friday Cindy Ballew Hurley Sunset bayside
Cindy Ballew Hurley – Sunset bayside
photo friday Ashley Pickett Full moon friday🌕
Ashley Pickett – Full moon friday🌕
photo friday Anita Marie Fishing Pier @ the OCMD inlet
Anita Marie – Fishing Pier @ the OCMD inlet
photo friday Amy Flynn Sunset cruise on the Miss Kathleen 🧡
Amy Flynn – Sunset cruise on the Miss Kathleen 🧡
photo friday Alexis Rose Marx Baby’s first trip to Ripley’s!
Alexis Rose Marx – Baby’s first trip to Ripley’s!
Photo friday - The Pelican Pad on 131st Coastguard having some fun
The Pelican Pad on 131st – Coastguard having some fun
photo friday Robert Young
Robert Young

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Fresh Squeezed Orange Crush Trail in Ocean City, MD Offers $5 Orange Crushes

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,370SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,370SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND