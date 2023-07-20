77.4 F
Photo Friday Contest Winner July 20th 2023

By Anne

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our Photo Friday Contest. We received pictures of Fourth of July celebrations, teenager’s having fun, early mornings till late night on the beach, and visitors making the most of the weather. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week.  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Desiree Moore for this great picture of the girls enjoying at day at the beach. Congratulations Desiree! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday July 14th, on Facebook, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture! 

Please be aware, we will ALWAYS ANNOUNCE THE WINNER AS A POST, never in comments, and we will NEVER ASK YOU TO CLICK on anything. Please do not respond to any comments that say you have won. We block and report any users who pretend to be us. We do not have any membership opportunities. We NEVER ask for a credit card. 

Desiree Moore – We love ocean city!

 

Melissa Engert – Beautiful sunrise from the beach on 115th street.

 

Crystal Ber Ziel – Getting our game on at Marty’s play land! Our favorite arcade on the boardwalk!

 

Sonny Hann – Our 3 beautiful granddaughters De’Laine Brinlee & kynlee week of 6-20-23 celebrating Mimi and Pop pops 21st anniversary

 

Laura Carotenuto – Our girl, Bailey, loves OC!

 

Amanda Gipson – Sunrises are most beautiful in OC!

 

Wanda Sheridan – The very best grandchildren in the world

 

Stacey Arthur – Tropical view heading to 34th street beach

 

Christine Guagliano – Crazy storm, pouring down rain, hail, winds. 6/8/23

 

Kristen O’Neill – Enjoying the beach every second that we can

 

Kellie Webster Klijanowicz – Our OC loving daughter riding her bike on the boards…

 

Ashley Cox – Husband LOVES the fries!

 

Elena Mihal – Magical sunrise at Ocean City MD

 

Stacey Arthur – Twins enjoying the best ice cream around locally – must check out Island Creamery!

 

Tonya Martin – Oceanfront sunrise last week taken from Hyatt Place Ocean City/Oceanfront are always my favorite!

 

Tammy Ellis Curl – Prettiest flower girl on the beach!

 

Jessica Dauer Lowrance – Birthdays are best at the beach. We ❤️ OC!

 

Merissa Bankert – Paying our shark friend a visit in June! We’ll be back Labor Day!

 

Ben Semiatin – My awesome dad enjoying some tacos and corn at Papi’s Tacos with the owner. He made that hat look sexy

 

Melissa Richardson – Fishing on the beach!!!

 

Danielle Blair – His new favorite place! Alley Oops!

 

Allison Noelle – a little adventure

 

Missy Ryan – When Rapunzel escapes from the tower, she heads straight to Ocean City, MD.

 

Kimberly Negley – Future tour guide for Assateague Island, he jumped right in the water showing us hands on how to catch things ￼! My son loves to just be in the salty water every chance he gets but man does he love getting to see the pony’s!

 

Lisa Price Sewell – When it comes to the boardwalk rides, we are all smiles, mom and son

 

Lisa Obermeier Levitt Lape -￼ Loving the boardwalk and a beautiful sunny day!

 

Rachel Karcinell – First time at the beach

 

Allison Noelle – sunset on the boardwalk

 

Heather Morgan – Dinner with a view.

 

Teresa Hahn-Bachtell – Hi daddy

 

Jenn Kuc – We all love OCMD, great time ❤️ Ocean City Rum Shack

 

Debora Campailla – Lots of fun

 

Sam Shaffern – First one in the door at Marty’s Playland!!!

 

Allison Noelle – sunrise on 117th

 

Michael Smith – Crabbing in the bay was plentiful this year. The kids love it. 7-13-23

 

Catie Fontaine – Gotta take a pic with the Hulk!

 

Stephanie Shade – Beach buddies

 

Ashley Cox – They loved getting picture with ocean city fire department!! Son asked fire fighter if he could see truck and they were very nice showed him everything!

 

Alyssa Walter – Sunset cruise with Sea Rocket. Caught the sunset and a dolphin

 

Santana Lynn Baker – Owens first time walking on the beach ❤️ can’t wait to come back next weekend!

 

Sarah Sypolt – My daughter living it up.

 

Dana Shilow – Looking for shells.

 

Christina Schultheis – Awesome view of the Boardwalk from the OC Big Wheel at Trimper’s.

 

Erika Meck Salinski – My 82 year old mom visits with a bucket list item every year. This year is was riding a tandem bike.

 

Ann Marie Delauretis – Grandson and his first Hermit Crab. We had an amazing time!

 

Misty Rose Lynn – My daughter Brianna and her amazing boyfriend Milton taking pictures on the beach near 30th Street. His first time at ocean city!

 

Joan Gregorowicz Hager – We had so much fun in June we are coming back in August! Ready, set, GO!

 

Brittany Young – Learning to jump and stand in the awesome waves we had this year

 

Jessica Horowitz – Picture perfect at Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort!

 

Casey Marie Shiffner – Riding waves on 84th

 

Christie Mccann – Sunset at Saltwater 75
 
Victoria O’Neal – Family beach picture. Ocean City has been our yearly vacation since we started dating in 2014. Now we are enjoying it in a different way with our growing family

 

Debora Campailla -Chilling at the beach

 

Terry Sobolewski – Sasha on her throne 

 

Allison Noelle – “the big wheel”

 

Verbie Camden – Horse shoe crab assateague beach

 

Des Morris – Kylie, our 4 year old, wanted a hermit crab to “take the beach home with us!”

 

Tracy Garner-Thompson – Sunrise on 139th Street

 

Kristen Jones – Captain Lauren on the Tipsy Tiki celebrating her grandmother’s birthday out on the bay.

 

Shanna Jeffrey Hadel – First time seeing the locks on the Ocean City fishing pier.

 

Afton Russ – Walkway to an oasis in OC

 

George Lamplugh – Night time cruise on REEL NAUGHTY out of White Marlin Marina

 

Lucky Brittain – it’s hot out here!

 

Stephanie Ryan – This girl is HEAD OVER HEELS for OCMD and Jolly Rodgers!

 

Jennifer Kennedy – Checking the trap…bayside around 48th.

 

Hazel Cayetano – Beautiful sunset at Northside Park.
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

