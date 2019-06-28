Photo Friday: A Beautiful June in Ocean City ☀

Happy Friday, Ocean City lovers!  Every other week in the spring and summertime, we accept photo submissions and compile a blog just like this one. Out of the posted photos, we randomly choose a winner to receive a prize, usually to an Ocean City restaurant or entertainment like Jolly Roger Amusements. This week our winner is Dave Easton, who submitted two photos of his grandkids having a blast on the beach and Boardwalk and won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congratulations! 

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win. (It also helps your chances to submit photos that are large, horizontally-oriented and not pixelated or blurry.) 

The sun setting over the Bay near 54st. 35 years coming to Ocean City and this was the most dramatic sunset ever.
Bodacious Bob and his band
A family game of beach football at sunset meets wave jumping!
When a family game of football on the 63rd street beach meets wave jumping on 06/27/2019.
Sunset over Assawoman Bay
Blue Angels practicing for Air Show June 13, 2019.
A day at Ocean City, My Grandson Ben and his Dad, Taken June 23, 2019
Sunrise 80th St. June 15, 2019.
Ocean City Boardwalk, July 23, 2019, My Granddaughter Josie
Ocean City Memories- Our son’s first glimpse of the beach in front of our boardwalk hotel (Quality Inn).
jolly rogers pier during jellyfish festival
This photo of a mama and her baby was taken in June 2019 on Assateague.
Sunset at macky’s bayside bar and grill.
Sand art on the boardwalk
May 25th, my now fiance proposed to me while doing an Old Time Photo
Assateague Island in Sept 2018. My friend and I walking on the bridge in the rain watching the horse’s enjoying the grass below. They didn’t seem to mind it was raining and neither did we.
Sunset on The Bay at the De Lazy Lizard on 1st Street
Tern fishing in Assawoman bay.
Dumser’s in West Ocean City.
Dragonfly taken on Assateague Island.
i just caught this crab on isle wight pier on memoral day this year
It was my dog at sunrise about two months ago on my street, 64th street.
This picture was taken Saturday June 15th on the beach at Dorchester street. It was the Blue Angles flying for the air show. The weather was perfect.
