Pedego Electric Bikes Now Open In Ocean City, Maryland

Are you ready to ride? Pedego Electric Bikes is now open in Ocean City, Maryland, becoming one of more than 100 locations across the nation. Founded by Don DiCostanzo in 2008, Pedego promises to provide customers with a high quality electric bike, five-star service, and a community of fellow riders that can quickly become friends.

Kurt Dawson, owner of the new Pedego store, is no stranger to the Eastern Shore. Born in Salisbury, he spent a significant portion of his time in Ocean City before heading out West to California. There, he took to the skies, showing off sunny San Diego to tourists in helicopters. While on the west coast, Dawson discovered these electric bikes, which he says are perfect for both exploration and exercise. “I was in California for the last four years, and that’s how we found out about Pedego. I’ve been riding them for about three years now, and I fell in love with them.” After selling his helicopter business in December, Dawson is excited to be back living in West Ocean City and is ready to serve both locals and tourists with stellar electric bikes.

The brand-new store, which opened on May 22nd, is one that thankfully, has not been impacted by COVID-19. One silver lining, according to Dawson, is that the biking industry has benefitted from the global pandemic. He says the industry is booming and that people are getting back outdoors.

High Quality

Founded on the basis of higher-quality, Pedego is the only electric bike dealer with a brick and mortar store. “There aren’t any other stores to take electric bikes in need of repairs that you bought online. For other bikes, you often will get parts online for repairs and you don’t know how to put them on. We only work on Pedego bikes.” Pedego promises to offer customers the best service. If your bike needs repairs, they are happy to help. Additionally, while most online electric bike dealers offer a one year warranty, Pedego offers five.

Fun Activity

If you’re looking for something new to do while in Ocean City, Dawson states that renting or purchasing a Pedego “provides something fun for tourists when they come” and is a “great, effortless product for people to get around town in a new and fun way.” If you’re looking for more exercise, you can certainly pedal without using the battery. Nonetheless, Pedego bikes are perfect for a trip to Assateague Island or Berlin.

Among the offerings are 18 models and 9 different batteries. You can enjoy up to sixty miles of travel per charge. If you’re looking for a fun activity for the day, Pedego offers rentals for both single and multi-person bikes, along with pedal bikes. Riders must be 16 years of age or older.

Community

By purchasing a Pedego, you aren’t just catching a new ride. Dawson says you are joining a community of riders that provides a social aspect, especially when group rides are held. If you have a bike, you are welcome to join for free! He believes that growing this community is the next step in Pedego’s journey.

Even though Dawson says that he is not currently hiring, he adds that he may begin doing so later in the summer or next season.

Still not convinced? Celebrities William Shatner, Denise Austin, and Martha Stewart are proud Pedego owners!

Contact

You can visit the brand new Pedego Electric Bikes store in Ocean City seven days a week at 12911 Ocean Gateway Unit 204.

https://www.pedegoelectricbikes.com/dealers/ocean-city/

(443) 663-2457

info@pedegooceancity.com

Like Pedego on Facebook @pedegooceancity