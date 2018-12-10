Openings available on 22 Worcester County boards and commissions

6 Shares +1 Share Email



OCEAN CITY, MD (Dec. 10, 2018) — Worcester County Government (WCG) is currently seeking interest from county residents to volunteer to fill open seats on 22 boards and commissions.

“Volunteers are the heartbeat of Worcester County,” Commission President Diana Purnell said. “In the event that we receive more individuals interested in volunteering for a particular committee than there are available seats, we will maintain an interest list to help us fill future vacancies.”

There are current vacancies on the following boards and commissions:

Adult Public Guardianship Board (3), Commission on Aging Board (3), Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board (2), Agricultural Reconciliation Board (3), Building Code Appeals Board (1), Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council (3), Economic Development Advisory Board (1), Board of Electrical Examiners (1), Ethics Board (1), Housing Review Board (1), Board of Library Trustees (1), Local Management Board/Initiative to Preserve Families Board (1), Local Development Council for the Ocean Downs Casino (2), Lower Shore Workforce Development Board (1), Social Services Advisory Board (2), Solid Waste Advisory Committee (3), Tourism Advisory Committee (1), Water and Sewer Advisory Council in Mystic Harbour (2), Commission for Women (4), and Youth Council (13). Members of these boards and commissions are appointed by the Worcester County Commissioners.

There are currently two vacancies on the Worcester County Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board. Members are nominated by the County Commissioners, with final appointment by the Governor of Maryland.

While there are no open seats on the Planning Commission, Recreation Advisory Board, Water and Sewer Advisory Councils for Ocean Pines and West Ocean City, and Board of Zoning Appeals, WCG will also maintain a list of residents interested in filling future vacancies on these boards.

Please send a letter of interest, along with a resume or cover letter outlining any pertinent experience, to admin@co.worcester.md.us or Worcester County Administration at One West Market Street, Room 1103, Snow Hill, Maryland 21863. Visit www.co.worcester.md.us and under Important Links click on County Boards and Commissions to learn about the duties and responsibilities for each board.